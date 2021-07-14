The various advances we have made have been eroded due to the pandemic …





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo said, the progress that had been made was eroded due to the impact Covid-19 pandemic now. This was expressed by the President during a virtual speech during the session of the Economic and Social Council PBB, Wednesday (7/14/2021). "Covid-19 pandemic that strikes the whole world makes it increasingly difficult to achieve the SDGs goals. Even the various progress we have made so far has been eroded due to the pandemic, "Jokowi said in his presidential secretariat's YouTube address. Jokowi said about 255 million people around the world have lost their jobs. In addition, 110 million people have returned to poverty. In addition, 83 to 132 million people worldwide are at risk of hunger and malnutrition.

Register now E-mail Read also: 500 days of the Covid-19 pandemic and Jokowi’s goal of 5 million vaccinations per day “In a difficult situation like this condition business as usual cannot be continued. Cooperation and solidarity must be strengthened and innovation must be increased, “Jokowi said. “No country can progress until all countries make progress. I would like to share some thoughts. First, we need to get the world to recover quickly from the pandemic. Vaccines are the hope of getting the world out of this health crisis, ”he said. Second, the Head of State calls for increased attention and assistance to vulnerable groups. Indeed, the entire community is currently affected by the pandemic, especially after the slowdown in economic activity. “Especially for vulnerable groups. For this reason, social protection guarantees are an important part of efforts to recover from the pandemic,” Jokowi said. Read also: Jokowi is considered inconsistent with regard to paid vaccines against Covid-19, this is what KSP says “In Indonesia, we allocated $ 28.5 billion for social assistance. No less than 9.8 million micro-enterprises have received business continuity assistance, ”he continued. Third, according to Jokowi, the global economy must recover together.

