Electoral reforms – Journal – DAWN.COM





In a welcome gesture, the government showed its readiness to withdraw certain clauses from the Electoral Reform Bill to which the opposition and the Pakistan Election Commission had objected. At a meeting of the Standing Senate Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, Minister of State Ali Muhammad Khan said the government would not prosecute anything that is unconstitutional. The committee began the process of examining all the clauses of the bill one by one. One of the most important clauses concerns the granting of the right to vote to Pakistanis overseas. The PTI government has been pushing hard for this initiative while the opposition, although in agreement with the principle, wants more clarity on the issue. Such clarity is essential as various aspects of the proposal need to be fully debated.

Overseas Pakistanis, as they say, can be classified into three categories. The former are holders of a card of Pakistani origin, or POC, who have renounced their Pakistani nationality but who are facilitated by the Pakistani government through this card for travel and other purposes. The second category is that of holders of the National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis, or NICOP, many of whom have dual citizenship. This card makes it easy for these people to travel to Pakistan. The third category includes those who work abroad but retain their Pakistani nationality. These three categories must be considered separately with regard to the granting of voting rights. People who have renounced their Pakistani nationality, pay taxes in their country of residence, and are eligible voters in the country of which they are now citizens, may not have very good reasons to be emancipated as a citizen. Pakistani voters. Holders of dual citizenship have also taken an oath of allegiance to another country and, therefore, a complaint can be filed against their qualification to vote in Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan said he opposed the binational vote in Pakistani elections while in opposition. However, Pakistanis who retain their nationality and work abroad are in the best position to be allowed to vote in Pakistan. These are important issues and lawmakers should discuss them thoroughly before deciding what to include in the electoral reform bill that will become law after the revised bill is passed by both houses of parliament.

Posted in Dawn, July 14, 2021

