Politics
False voters only exist in the enthusiastic imagination of Boris Johnson. Nick cohen
A Governments that can scare people can usually use it to do whatever they want to do. If nothing else survives in his journalism, HL Menken’s 1918 warning will never go away. Most of them are fictitious. “
British preservatives And American Republicans have added modern games to the Demagogue playbook. They create a fictitious fear that the elections are fraudulent because they are fraudulent. They will protect democracy by removing the right to vote.
Boris Johnson’s Hobgoblin is arguably a false voter of ethnic minorities. The masters of these disguises impersonate them in the polling stations and steal the ballots of honest citizens. When honest citizens arrive, the electoral authorities tell them that they have already voted and call the police.
False voters are false. Otherwise, you would have read hundreds of articles about people whose identities have been stolen. The government itself study Polling station identity theft scams were just eight of 2018’s fraudulent election allegations. Lutfur Rahman, the corrupt mayor of Tower Hamlet, The biggest fraudulent election In recent trials, the fraud involved bribing a Bengali organization that was “totally ineligible” to public funds, rather than organizing a dual corps at a polling station.
Election crackdown, a deliberate attempt to influence the outcome of elections by blocking out poor black voters who oppose the conservative elite, typically involves lying about stolen elections. Donald Trump and the American Republican Party strategy Brainwashing supporters after losing the 2020 US presidential election. They gave them double votes, dead votes and allegations that out-of-state voters had migrated to a highly contested state. None of the claims were raised in court, but at least Trump worked hard to provide a cover story.
Britain’s democracy is in such decline that Johnson doesn’t feel the need to lie. He readily admits that the Hobgoblin is an illusion of the spirit of his calculations. Scottish National Party question Ian Blackford last week How he justifies “Trumpian” tacticsJohnson said he wanted to protect the election from the “idea of fraudulent voting.” possible. It doesn’t exist, but it does.
He seeks to deprive poor voters of their rights by requiring everyone to present photo ID before voting. Ignore concerns about 2.1 million people without ID By saying that the council can issue the required passes, knowing well enough that most voters do not know how to apply for them. On the other hand, in the process of identifying voters in local elections, 750 of the 2,000 polling stations I turned my back because I didn’t have any ID. Maybe they couldn’t bother to go home and search for their documents, or had to go to work. No one has checked, Johnson’s illusory threat law not only blocks those who don’t have the right to vote for a driver’s license or passport, but also those who don’t have the time or inclination to negotiate its new bureaucracy. The point remains.
His willingness to attack democratic fundamentals makes Johnson an extreme right rather than a dominant right. The difference between the two is not as clear as it seems. Professor Tim Bale, a British Conservative historian, said Encourage readers to consider Someone who gave a speech saying that a liberal elite was making an Englishman a foreigner in his country. “When it comes to taxes, they call you greedy. When it comes to crime, they call you reactionary. When it comes to asylum, they call you a racist. 2016 In the Brexit referendum of the year, it was not Nigel Farage, but William Hague, the leader of the 2001 Conservative Party.
Farage got his chance when David Cameron temporarily steered Tories away from the hard lines of Euro radicalism and immigrants in the early 2000s. And all he did was say the slogan of a former Tory leader. Bangs don’t necessarily grab the mainstream and pull it to the right or left. It is often impossible to disentangle the two to determine who is the monkey and who is the organ player.
AT Ride the populist wavesPolitical scientists across Europe, announced next month, stress that the difference between radical and traditional rights is as much a question of means as of purpose. By definition, populists are dishonest actors who do not accept the rules of the democratic system that traditional politicians follow.
Johnson’s attempt to refuse to vote for his electoral advantage marked him as a member of the far-right Trump club, as well as an attack on Congress and the independence of the judiciary, the BBC and the officials. Meanwhile, his policies are designed to prevent parties like Ukip from overtaking the right-wing Conservative Party again, and Westminster punishes asylum seekers, cuts international aid, and protests racism. Filled with bellows to criticize English football players.
I do not know if the Conservatives will listen to my advice, but I will give it anyway. They have to look behind their backs. Traditional French Republicans have never moved to the right to get by. Marine Le Pen Emmanuel Macron and his centrists succeeded in destroying them.
Awakened non-liberal David Davis is like a cartoonish metropolitan elitist who thinks the Prime Minister is not a man or woman worried about taxes or public services, but that Reeve’s voters are thick, ugly and racist . Told me to hold on tight. His stunts reveal populists who don’t understand his people and think they’ll be content with silly talk and ignorant cruelty.
As if to prove the point study According to the Election Commission, 90% of the population believed that voting at polling stations was safe. Boris Johnson’s Hobgoblin isn’t even plagued by most of the nightmares of its main supporters. Maybe one day some of them will get fed up with the Prime Minister, who treats them like horror toddlers and crucifies them in the name of another politician.
Source link False voters only exist in the enthusiastic imagination of Boris Johnson. Nick cohen
Sources
2/ https://illinoisnewstoday.com/fake-voters-exist-only-in-boris-johnsons-enthusiastic-imagination-nick-cohen-2/297932/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]