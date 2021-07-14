False voters only exist in the enthusiastic imagination of Boris Johnson. Nick cohen

A Governments that can scare people can usually use it to do whatever they want to do. If nothing else survives in his journalism, HL Menken’s 1918 warning will never go away. Most of them are fictitious. “

British preservatives And American Republicans have added modern games to the Demagogue playbook. They create a fictitious fear that the elections are fraudulent because they are fraudulent. They will protect democracy by removing the right to vote.

Boris Johnson’s Hobgoblin is arguably a false voter of ethnic minorities. The masters of these disguises impersonate them in the polling stations and steal the ballots of honest citizens. When honest citizens arrive, the electoral authorities tell them that they have already voted and call the police.

False voters are false. Otherwise, you would have read hundreds of articles about people whose identities have been stolen. The government itself study Polling station identity theft scams were just eight of 2018’s fraudulent election allegations. Lutfur Rahman, the corrupt mayor of Tower Hamlet, The biggest fraudulent election In recent trials, the fraud involved bribing a Bengali organization that was “totally ineligible” to public funds, rather than organizing a dual corps at a polling station.

Election crackdown, a deliberate attempt to influence the outcome of elections by blocking out poor black voters who oppose the conservative elite, typically involves lying about stolen elections. Donald Trump and the American Republican Party strategy Brainwashing supporters after losing the 2020 US presidential election. They gave them double votes, dead votes and allegations that out-of-state voters had migrated to a highly contested state. None of the claims were raised in court, but at least Trump worked hard to provide a cover story.

Britain’s democracy is in such decline that Johnson doesn’t feel the need to lie. He readily admits that the Hobgoblin is an illusion of the spirit of his calculations. Scottish National Party question Ian Blackford last week How he justifies “Trumpian” tacticsJohnson said he wanted to protect the election from the “idea of ​​fraudulent voting.” possible. It doesn’t exist, but it does.

He seeks to deprive poor voters of their rights by requiring everyone to present photo ID before voting. Ignore concerns about 2.1 million people without ID By saying that the council can issue the required passes, knowing well enough that most voters do not know how to apply for them. On the other hand, in the process of identifying voters in local elections, 750 of the 2,000 polling stations I turned my back because I didn’t have any ID. Maybe they couldn’t bother to go home and search for their documents, or had to go to work. No one has checked, Johnson’s illusory threat law not only blocks those who don’t have the right to vote for a driver’s license or passport, but also those who don’t have the time or inclination to negotiate its new bureaucracy. The point remains.

His willingness to attack democratic fundamentals makes Johnson an extreme right rather than a dominant right. The difference between the two is not as clear as it seems. Professor Tim Bale, a British Conservative historian, said Encourage readers to consider Someone who gave a speech saying that a liberal elite was making an Englishman a foreigner in his country. “When it comes to taxes, they call you greedy. When it comes to crime, they call you reactionary. When it comes to asylum, they call you a racist. 2016 In the Brexit referendum of the year, it was not Nigel Farage, but William Hague, the leader of the 2001 Conservative Party.

Farage got his chance when David Cameron temporarily steered Tories away from the hard lines of Euro radicalism and immigrants in the early 2000s. And all he did was say the slogan of a former Tory leader. Bangs don’t necessarily grab the mainstream and pull it to the right or left. It is often impossible to disentangle the two to determine who is the monkey and who is the organ player.

AT Ride the populist wavesPolitical scientists across Europe, announced next month, stress that the difference between radical and traditional rights is as much a question of means as of purpose. By definition, populists are dishonest actors who do not accept the rules of the democratic system that traditional politicians follow.

Its policy is designed to ensure that parties like Ukip will never outdo them on the right side.

Johnson’s attempt to refuse to vote for his electoral advantage marked him as a member of the far-right Trump club, as well as an attack on Congress and the independence of the judiciary, the BBC and the officials. Meanwhile, his policies are designed to prevent parties like Ukip from overtaking the right-wing Conservative Party again, and Westminster punishes asylum seekers, cuts international aid, and protests racism. Filled with bellows to criticize English football players.

I do not know if the Conservatives will listen to my advice, but I will give it anyway. They have to look behind their backs. Traditional French Republicans have never moved to the right to get by. Marine Le Pen Emmanuel Macron and his centrists succeeded in destroying them.

Awakened non-liberal David Davis is like a cartoonish metropolitan elitist who thinks the Prime Minister is not a man or woman worried about taxes or public services, but that Reeve’s voters are thick, ugly and racist . Told me to hold on tight. His stunts reveal populists who don’t understand his people and think they’ll be content with silly talk and ignorant cruelty.

As if to prove the point study According to the Election Commission, 90% of the population believed that voting at polling stations was safe. Boris Johnson’s Hobgoblin isn’t even plagued by most of the nightmares of its main supporters. Maybe one day some of them will get fed up with the Prime Minister, who treats them like horror toddlers and crucifies them in the name of another politician.