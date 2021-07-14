Xi shines a light on BRI and global fight against COVID





The Belt and Road Initiative and the joint fight against COVID-19 were the highlights of President Xi Jinping’s phone conversations with foreign leaders on Tuesday evening. Speaking to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Xi said the COVID-19 pandemic is still raging and it is only through unity and cooperation that the international community can win the arduous fight against the new coronavirus. China is ready to continue strengthening cooperation with Ukraine in areas such as vaccines and traditional Chinese medicine to help the country overcome the pandemic, Xi said. Zelensky said China has provided timely and valuable assistance to Ukraine and plays an important role in combating the pandemic, and he hopes the two countries can strengthen their cooperation in areas such as vaccines and medicine. . Regarding bilateral cooperation, Xi said the two sides should seek high-quality joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative, advance projects such as infrastructure and China freight trains. -Europe, strengthen cooperation in agricultural products and develop interpersonal relations. exchanges and cooperation. China is ready to use the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties next year to advance relations with Ukraine and help the two countries better achieve their respective development goals, Xi added. Zelensky said Ukraine values ​​and is committed to developing a closer strategic partnership with China and remains true to the one-China policy. During his talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Xi said the two countries’ close cooperation in the fight against COVID-19 adds new strengths to their bilateral relationship. China is ready to deepen vaccine cooperation with Turkey, and the two sides should jointly oppose measures that politicize the search for sources and defame countries in the name of the virus, Xi said, calling for promoting the construction of a global health-for-all community. Erdogan thanked China for supporting Turkey in the fight against COVID-19. He noted that the safety and efficacy of Chinese vaccines have been recognized and approved by the world and said Turkey hopes to strengthen vaccine cooperation with China. As China and Turkey are set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, Xi said China is ready to strengthen cooperation with Turkey in areas such as combating the terrorism and security. The two sides should promote the synergy of the Belt and Road and Turkey’s Intermediate Corridor Initiative, explore new ideas and measures to optimize their trade structure and raise the level of their economic and trade cooperation, said Mr. Xi. Erdogan said Turkey is willing to advance the construction of the Belt and Road and expand pragmatic cooperation, and invites Chinese companies to invest in Turkey. Turkey firmly adheres to the one-China policy and supports China’s efforts to safeguard independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as to suppress terrorism, he said. Turkey does not allow anyone to use its territory to engage in separatist activities that undermine China’s sovereignty, he added. Speaking to the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley, Xi envisioned greater bilateral teamwork in areas such as vaccines and medical care, and said China was ready to push forward. more the Belt and Road with the Caribbean countries.

