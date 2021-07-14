PML-Q obtains second ministry in federal cabinet – Pakistan





LAHORE: The Pakistani Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), a strong ally of the coalition government led by Tehreek-i-Insaf in Pakistan, finally got a second ministry at the Center under the deal the two sides had concluded at the time of 2018 General Election.

Moonis Elahi, the descendant of the Chaudhry family of Gujrat, has been inducted into the cabinet as federal minister of water resources.

Before him, Housing and Works Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema was the only PML-Q leader in the federal cabinet.

This development came nearly a week after a delegation of PML-Q leaders, including Punjabi Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and Mr. Moonis, met with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad. .

Yes, Moonis Elahi was appointed federal minister of water resources today, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chauhdry confirmed to Dawn on Tuesday.

Moonis Elahi is entrusted with a portfolio of water resources

The PTI’s relations with its coalition partner, the PML-Q, had been strained after the Prime Minister’s refusal to take Mr. Moonis into his cabinet and the latter’s suggestion to appoint another member of the family (Chaudhry).

PML-Q chairman Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain then told the prime minister that his party was not interested in the second federal ministry if it was not entrusted to Mr. Moonis.

The Chaudhrys were under the impression that someone close to the prime minister had poisoned his mind against Moonis, a party insider revealed while speaking to Dawn.

On how Prime Minister Khan changed his mind to take Mr. Moonis into his cabinet, the insider said: Prime Minister Khan was impressed with the conduct of the Chaudhrys in the last senatorial elections in Punjab, where Parvez Elahi developed a consensus between the ruling PTI and the opposition. PML-N and PPP to the Punjab Assembly and had senators elected without opposition. In addition, standing by the government’s side in its trying times, the first ministers’ confidence vote and passage of the federal budget also helped to clear up any misunderstanding between Mr. Khan and the Chaudhry’s, he said.

A senior PTI official from Punjab told Dawn that last month the government pledged to give its ally (PML-Q) a second ministry after boycotting the reception of prime ministers (ahead of the federal budget). The government has now kept its promise, he said.

Previously, the PML-Q had warned that it could review its alliance with the PTI if its legitimate demands were not met. The demands were linked to the part of the administration in the constituencies where its legislators (PML-Q) had won, and to the empowerment of its ministers and the implementation of the agreement signed by the two parties before the elections. 2018 elections.

In November, Prime Minister Khan visited the Chaudhrys at their residence in Lahore, which helped to thaw relations between them, as the prime minister never personally visited any other ally after taking office.

The PML-Q has five seats in the National Assembly and 10 in the Punjabian Assembly.

Mr. Moonis has remained at the forefront in addressing party issues with the PTI leadership. He is a strong advocate for the construction of the Kalabagh Dam and after obtaining the Ministry of Water Resources it remains to be seen how he uses his office for the causes close to his heart.

The portfolio of the Federal Minister of Water Resources had been vacant since PTI Faisal Vawda (ex-Minister of Water Resources) resigned his seat in the National Assembly as part of his dual nationality affair and became a senator.

Syed Irfan Raza from Islamabad also contributed to this report

Posted in Dawn, July 14, 2021

