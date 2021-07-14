HENRY DEEDES: Theresa May stands up to Boris Johnson over foreign aid budget

In the past we’ve heard a collective inspiration, a theatrical whistle, or maybe a loud woo-wee.

Instead, as the president announced that the government had won its vote to cut foreign aid spending from 333 to 298, we had nothing but muffled coughs and the awkward shuffling of roadmaps.

Rotten Covid. A small room robbed us of all drama on these occasions. Hopefully the fizz comes back next week.

Former Tory PM Theresa May slammed Boris Johnson’s government for abandoning its clear pledge to protect the 0.7% aid budget

Chancellor Rishi Sunak, pictured, offered a compromise to restore the 0.7% figure once the economy recovers from the pandemic

The conservative rebellion to cut the aid budget from 0.7% to 0.5% of national income had been massive.

But Chancellor Rishi Sunaks’ offer of a compromise, pledging to bring it back to previous levels once the economy recovered sufficiently from the pandemic, was enough to secure victory.

The government had won lousy, as tennis experts say. Chalk another point for Rishi.

Boris had opened the two-hour debate, reminding the House that we were now living on borrowed money. Mer blew $ 407 billion protecting people from the economic hurricane of Covid. What we were spending now was in fact stealing from future generations.

More Henry Deedes for the Daily Mail …

It was obvious that the Prime Minister was unhappy at having to persuade his backbenchers to cancel the work. In the short time it took, no intervention was allowed. Sitting up, he snapped his XXL mask around his ears and squeezed his hands under his armpits. He looked like a crossed scarecrow about to go on strike.

Sir Keir Starmer climbed high into his pulpit. He praised previous prime ministers for speaking out against the cuts. Even those who gladly got out of it before.

There is only one PM ready to do it and he is sitting there, the Labor leader said, dramatically pointing at the shipping box. Boris let out a yawning yawn and shook his head wearily.

Starmer annoyed the prime minister for refusing to intervene. He then immediately refused to accept one himself.

The conservative benches laughed. Sir Keir frowned. He becomes irritable when people interrupt him. It will be interesting to see how it fares when the numbers go up here.

Cue a deep explosion of organ music. The Right Honorable Theresa May was on her feet. She rarely speaks unless it is to wave a bony finger at her successor.

Ms May reminded the House that in her 25 years in Parliament, she had never voted against a three-line whip. But by cutting foreign aid, the government was breaking a promise made to the world’s poorest. In front of her, Boris faltered impatiently and rolled his eyes.

With a dramatic flick of her right hand, May stripped off her specs, revealing those razor-sharp peepers in all their Medusa-like glory. With deep regret, she announced slowly. I will not vote with the government today.

The pipes of the organ resume. The PM quickly rushed to the exit. The speeches that followed struck an equally mournful tone, all of brooding cellos and slow violins. Andrew Mitchell (Con, Sutton Coldfield) complained about an unpleasant smell coming from the front door of the Conservative parties.

He mocked the Chancellors ‘compromise as a product of Rishis’ silver tongue. That would never happen, he predicted.

Sitting next to Mitchell, fellow mischief creator David Davis (Con, Howden) laughed and happily rubbed his stomach.

Tom Tugendhat (Con, Tonbridge) came all emotional. He praised Rishi. He had done so much good. Then coldly informed him that he couldn’t support him. The shadows of a mobster kiss his trusted consigliere on the cheek before garranging him. During this time, the benches of Labors sang in chorus of just why-oh-why. A crook’s job, said Liam Byrne (Con, Birmingham Hodge Hill) who now sports a beard worthy of David Bellamy. A renegade act by a renegade government.

Pictured Labor leader Keir Starmer told Boris Johnson every living UK prime minister is against the cut

Phantom Chancellor Rachel Reeves put on a demonstrative performance full of twists and outstretched arms that bore the suspicious characteristics of a speech coach. Yet Labors’ lamentations seemed hollow. As Peter Bone (Con, Wellingborough) pointed out, only a handful of backbenchers even bothered to introduce themselves.

Later, when the result was announced, Rishi Sunak stood up to calm angry spirits on both sides. He acknowledged that the previous commitment at 0.7% was a point of significant unity and hoped he could return it once the pandemic is dealt with.

In the meantime, the outcome of the evening would help her deal with fixing our failing finances. God knows he needs as much help as possible with this.