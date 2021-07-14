PM Modi promises Centers to support the Keralas infra jump – The New Indian Express





Through Express news service THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The central government informed a state delegation that it would look favorably upon Kerala’s development proposals, including the SilverLine semi-high speed train project. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi after meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior Union ministers on Tuesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state had requested the Centre’s cooperation for its principal current and proposed projects. The Prime Minister asked for details on the SilverLine project, including the DPR submitted to the Ministry of Railways, and assured the CM of the Centre’s cooperation in the project. Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw also told the Kerala delegation that he would speed up the final approval of the project. In addition, the delegation requested the assistance of the Center to begin work on the proposed Sabari railway project, for which the State agreed to assume 50% of the estimated cost of Rs 2,815 crore, in addition to requesting its agreement for the Thalassery-Mysuru railway line project. A presentation of the projects will be made after the parliamentary session, assured the minister to the delegation. In addition, during the meeting with Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, the state raised its pending request for the Center’s go-ahead for light rail projects in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode, in over the extension of the metro from Kochi to Kakkanad from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kaloor. “The minister has agreed to give the green light soon for the extension of the Kochi metro and the Thiruvananthapuram light rail projects. In the case of Kozhikode, the minister agreed to inform the state of his decision after studying the project proposal, ”said the chief minister. The state also asked for his help in speeding up the Kochi petrochemical project and called its attention to the city’s gas distribution project. In addition, the state has requested the cooperation of the Center to set up a new international airport at Sabarimala, nods for the operation of large aircraft at Calicut International Airport and requested the inclusion of the Kannur Airport in the ASEAN Open Skies Policy which allows foreign airlines from member states to operate to and from the airport. The Prime Minister explored the state’s willingness to encourage water transport similar to the Varanasi-Kolkata waterways. “I also brought to the Prime Minister’s attention the need for 60 lakh Covid vaccine doses this month, as we only need 25 lakh to deliver the second dose and also the long-standing demand for ‘an AIIMS. We need financial help to overcome the economic crisis. An amount of 4,526 crore is pending from the Center as GST compensation, ”Pinarayi said.

