Call to convene Committee of the Whole on Balochistan issue – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Stating that Balochistan is calling for a political solution, PPP mainstay Mian Raza Rabbani urged Senate Speaker Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday to call a meeting of the Committee of the Whole to address the long-standing issue.

Injecting money into Balochistan is not the solution, he said on a point of order to the assembly and stressed that the state must understand the mistakes it keeps repeating.

He said stakeholders should be invited to the full committee and have a patient hearing to find a way to address their grievances.

The remarks came days after Prime Minister Imran Khan recently announced that his government would hold talks with members of the Baloch tribe from whom they were separated.

Senator Rabbani said there must be an awareness that the Baluch and Pakhtuns cannot be subjugated by the force of the cannon. He said it was necessary to decolonize Balochistan.

He linked the Balochistan issue to the development of the situation in the region and said: The Afghan situation has repercussions on Pakistan and its domestic politics and we need to identify our fault lines. These fault lines include religious extremism, bigotry and the situation in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially in the amalgamated districts of the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata).

He said that economic packages were given to Balochistan in the past but that they were not a solution to the problem. Even my party announced the Aghaz Haqooq-i-Balochistan package which had both political and economic aspects, but it also failed, the PPP chief said.

Controlled elections and the policy of kill and throw are not the solution to the problems, he said.

However, he also said that anti-state elements, those who speak out against the integrity of the country and take up arms against the state, should be tried and punished. We will be by your side, he assured.

Mr. Rababni stressed that it was necessary to give provincial autonomy to federative units and to make operational article 172 (3) of the Constitution by giving 50 percent of natural resources to the provinces, and regretted that a formula to this effect or yet to be developed.

Referring to a public statement by Balochsitan Chief Minister Jam Kamal that they themselves learned about the provincial budget during the cabinet meeting, the PPP pillar said Islamabad had no right to do the provincial budget.

In his response, House Leader Dr Shahzad Waseem said the Pakistani government of Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was the first to take a decision for the economic development of Balochistan, as funds allocated to the province had been hijacked by previous governments. No one can make a decision about Balochestan without its elected government and its people, he said.

He said the federal government will launch Rs 731 billion worth of development projects in the province. The government is determined to end the province’s deprivation and empower its people with political power, he said.

Earlier, Minister of Railways Azam Swati, closing debate on a notice of appeal regarding a train crash in Ghotki region of Sindh in June, held previous governments responsible for the current dire state. railways. He said the PTI government would make it a profitable organization.

He said an investigation was being carried out by four experts to uncover the cause of the tragedy which left 66 dead and dozens injured.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved 23 billion rupees to modernize and rehabilitate the old runway and that negotiations with China were underway to launch the ML-1 project at the earliest. The ML-1 project is a lifeline for our economy and for the China-Pakistan economic corridor, he said, adding that it is hoped Beijing will soon agree on terms and conditions to start the project. He said the number of Pakistani Railways employees was being streamlined to make it a profitable organization.

During Question Time, the opposition staged a protest walkout on two occasions: first because of the absence of federal House ministers and then because of an inappropriate response from Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari has a question.

After the first walkout, the president had to suspend the meeting for 10 minutes to ensure the presence of ministers.

Posted in Dawn, July 14, 2021

