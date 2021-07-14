Another woman says she was harassed, blackmailed by Usman Mirza





Another victim of Usman Mirza contacts Geo News. Said Mirza blackmailed and harassed her for a long time. The victim reported Mirza to the cybercrime wing of the FIA, but no action was taken.

Another victim of Autoland co-owner Usman Mirza spoke out, saying Mirza had harassed and blackmailed her.

Mirza was arrested by Islamabad police along with his six accomplices for harassing and assaulting a young couple in Islamabad. He is said to have a history of harassment against women.

“Usman Mirza has been harassing me for quite some time,” a woman from Rawalpindi told Geo News. “Usman Mirza sent me my home address and mobile number on social media.”

The woman said Mirza told her he had all of her personal information. She said he threatened that if she didn’t become friends with him, he would show up at her house.

The victim said Mirza blackmailed her and threatened her for a long time. She also revealed that she had filed a complaint with the FIA ​​Cybercrime Unit, Rawalpindi against the accused, but the anti-cybercrime body did not respond to her request.

On June 8, Prime Minister Imran Khan became aware of a video on social media of a harassed couple. The disturbing video sparked outrage on social media, with #ArrestUsmanMirza emerging as one of the top trends on Twitter.

In the disturbing video, Mirza can be seen fighting and harassing the young couple fiercely in a room full of other men.

