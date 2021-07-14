Exclusive | 5 Indian sailors freed in Iran after 400 days of pleading for help from Prime Minister Modi

Five Indian sailors, who were arrested in Iran in February last year, were released after 403 days on March 9, 2021. However, they have not yet returned to India because Iranian authorities have not returned their documents. until now.

In a video message, the five men appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their repatriation.

One of the men, Aniket, could be seen in the video saying, “Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are making this video for our repatriation. We are recording this video of Chabahar which is located in Sistan-Balochistan in Iran. This is the same Chabahar where India is building a port worth $ 200 million. “

“We languished in jail here for 400 days on trumped-up charges made by our owners and agents. We are innocent but have suffered in prison. We were finally released on March 9, 2021. Although not guilty, Iranian officials have neither returned our passports nor given our identity papers, ”Aniket said.

WHAT IS THE CASE?

The five young Indian sailors are Aniket Yenpure (Mumbai, Maharashtra), Mandar Worlikar (Mumbai, Maharashtra), Naveen Singh (Bageshwar, Uttarakhand), Pranav Kumar (Saran, Bihar) and Thamizhselvan Rengsamy (Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu).

They were arrested with the ship "Artin 10" (IMO n ° 8921561) from the Strait of Ormoz by the Iranian authorities on February 20, 2020, as part of the association of criminals smuggling narcotics.

They were held in judicial detention at Chabahar Central Prison for 403 days without charge until the investigation was completed.

On March 8, 2021, a local court in Chabahar delivered its verdict and found them innocent and ordered their immediate release.

They were released the next day, however, they were roaming the streets there as local authorities failed to return their passports and identity documents, including the CDC, to them. They were ordered not to leave the country.

Aniket said: "We are treated like animals, running from pillar to pillar. We are penniless. We have nothing. We have asked for help even to reach out to others. Our lives are in danger. Why is our mission not informed of our status? We have no way of making any money since we have no papers. "

FORM REQUEST THE HELP OF PM MODI

Meanwhile, an organization, the Indian World Forum, wrote a letter requesting Prime Minister Modi's intervention in the matter.

Puneet Singh, President of the Indian World Forum, has been in contact with the five sailors and their families.

In his letter, he mentioned the contact details of the five people, the contacts of their families and the contact details of the agents who hired them.

The forum urged Prime Minister Modi to "raise this issue with the highest authorities and lead Indian missions in Iran to provide appropriate assistance to the victims."

"THE AGENTS TRAP US"

"The forum also urged the Home Office, the Foreign Ministry and the Navy Department to take strict punitive action against service recruitment and placement officers and all other defendants involved in this ordeal." , says the press release.

Meanwhile, Aniket, in his video, added: “Some Indian agents trap us and send innocent people like us to Iran where we are suffering. Strict measures should be taken against these unscrupulous agents. the Indian Embassy to take up the issue of our repatriation.