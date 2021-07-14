Boris Johnson blasted as millions of key child laborers live in poverty

One million children from key worker households live in poverty, a new study has found.

Union leaders warn that current government policies will increase hardship rates as universal credit has been cut and pay increases for key workers have been capped.

TUC General Secretary Frances OGrady urged Boris Johnson – who has “pledged to build back more just – to start with key workers.

She added: “They are putting themselves in danger for the country to go through the pandemic. Now we have to be there for them too.”

Paddy Lillis, general secretary of the Usdaw union, also condemned the prime minister for failing to deliver on the Conservative manifesto promise of a jobs bill, fearing pre-Covid inequalities and injustices could worsen .

He said: We need a New Deal for workers: a minimum wage of at least 10 an hour, an end to precarious employment, respect for store workers and measures to ensure that jobs in retail is no longer underpaid and undervalued.

There must also be a fundamental reform of universal credit to tackle working poverty and, as a first step, the government must reverse its planned reduction of 20 per week from October.

Families in the North East face the most, with more than 56,100 children living in poverty.

London households followed closely behind with more than 164,500 children growing up in conditions of deprivation.



















The figures published by the TUC are based on household income after housing costs.

But poverty is more than not having enough money, and its root cause is different in every situation.

Poverty can mean not being able to afford a school uniform for the children, to heat a family home and to supply it with electricity.

It can also mean that families are forced to skip a few meals to feed their children. Or not to take time off work to pay rent and keep a roof over the head of a family.

That’s the reality for Lyanne, a mother of three from Bridgend, Wales, who told the Mirror life is always stressful.

She lives in constant worry when she will have to ask her teenage son to babysit her youngest child, who is seven, because she cannot afford child care.











She told the Mirror: My salary fluctuates from month to month because I only get paid when I’m working. And I can only work if there is a shift available and I have been in this supermarket for a long time.

My teenage son takes responsibility for looking after our youngest because we cannot afford a childminder.

It’s like my youngest is her son. It’s a huge weight on him but he doesn’t complain. If he wants to go out with his friends, I can’t stop him because he helps.

So I’m going to have to miss a shift and take care of my seven-year-old so he can get out and relieve his stress.

The summer holidays are approaching, he will want to go out in the sun. This means that I will not be able to work those long night shifts and that I will be short of work and money.











My partner works full time and we cannot live on his salary alone.

It’s crazy because utilities are so expensive for us now. The cost of living is so high. And I’m talking about the basic necessities. We pretty much work to survive so as not to live life.

I want my son to learn to read and write. He’s seven and definitely behind. I’m worried because we can’t afford tests to determine if he has ASD dyslexia, and waiting for free tests will take a few more months.

Not only suffering financially, but he cannot even have access to the right kind of education that he needs.

It’s stressful week to week not knowing when I’m going to have to ask my oldest to babysit his younger brother so he misses his social life. And it’s because I have to work because it’s the only way to pay our bills.

The Chancellor plans to cut universal credit for low-income families by 20 a week in October.

Jonathan Reynolds, shadow secretary of state for work and pensions, told the Mirror: Under this government millions of children are growing up in poverty, the vast majority in working families.

“A basic principle of our economy must be that people receive a fair wage with which they can raise their families.













“It is a shame that the very workers who have helped us through this crisis are in the crosshairs when it comes to bad wages and cuts in universal credit. The government must immediately stop its reduction in universal credit which will take 1,000. per year on millions of working families.

Work would replace the Universal Credit and introduce a living wage of 10 an hour for all.

Mark Russell, Executive Director of the Childrens Society, said: It’s truly shocking that so many children living in poverty are in families where parents are in key positions, which are often low-paying jobs with precarious hours. .

Our own research has shown that many families in these key worker roles and zero-hour contracts are often non-public migrant families (NRPFs), meaning they have not been able to access many benefits during the pandemic when they suffered job losses or reduced income.











It is essential that these families can access the support they need as we recover from Covid to ensure that no child is left behind. This is why it is essential that the NRPF condition is not applied to families with children under the age of 18.

For families who can access assistance through the social security system, we also urge the government to remove the two-child limit and remove family allowance capping policies that are currently enforced regardless of household needs. If these were to be removed, it would be a big step forward in helping the families of key workers in difficulty as we recover from the pandemic.

Imran Hussain, Director of Policy and Campaigns at Action for Children, said: “Cuts to essential supplements for low wages have left working parents struggling to meet their children’s basic needs. Three quarters of children living in poverty live in working families.

Key workers care for the most vulnerable in our society and keep food on our supermarket shelves they deserve better. These families desperately need help from governments to recover from the pandemic and stabilize their budgets in the longer term.

The planned 20-per-week cut to universal credit in October is likely to push more children into poverty. The government should think again and choose to support low wages.