Many of Fadjroel’s tweets are called insensitive, concerning the Ambassador’s test?





Jakarta – spokesperson for the presidency, Fadjroel Rachman, judged without empathy because of a tweet on Twitter. Tweeter Fadjroel is considered unethical because it was posted as the death toll from COVID-19 in Indonesia was on the rise. Like what Tweeter Fadjroel? Via his personal Twitter account, @fadroeL, Wednesday (7/14/2021) morning, Fadroel said:Tweeter about life. He quotes one of the German poets, Friedrich Schiller. “A life that is not at stake will never be won ~ Friedrich Schiller,” Fadjroel wrote. Tweeter that is what is at issue. Because Tweeter According to him, Fadroel is considered insensitive. There are a number of accounts that highlight Tweeter Fadjroel, one of the verified accounts, @apathoni. Account rates Tweeter Fadjroel has not been downloaded correctly yet. He said Friedrich Schiller had one more sentence. He asked why Fadroel didn’tTweeter the expression he meant. “While there is this quote from Friedrich Schiller:” The man of courage does not think of himself. Help the oppressed and place your trust in God. “Why didn’t he tweet that, huh?” Wrote @apathoni. @Apathoni’s tweet was answered surfer other. “It is appropriate that people like that be ‘ambassadors’ in a country which has no strategic relationship with Indonesia,” replied the @febryantov account. Fadjroel is currently undergoing a fit test or Good and good test candidate for the post of Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Commission I of the Indonesian House of Representatives. Fadjroel was nominated by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to be Indonesian Ambassador to Kazakhstan and Tajikistan. Fadjroel had already provided an answer regarding his name proposed as a candidate for the Indonesian ambassador. He admitted that he was ready to take on any task given by President Jokowi. “Any task for the state that President Joko Widodo has entrusted to me is an invaluable gift,” Fadjroel said by text message on Friday (6/25). Fadjroel said that the state task entrusted by President Jokowi was a noble task. He admitted that he would continue to contribute to Indonesia’s progress everywhere. “Because the duty of the state is a noble task, wherever it is, for the glory of the state and the nation towards an advanced Indonesia,” he said. See also Video: Easy! How to Share Twitter Quotes with Instagram Stories [Gambas:Video 20detik] (zak / imk)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-5642826/ramai-tweet-fadjroel-disebut-tak-sensitif-terkait-uji-dubes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos