National Council meets to focus on imminent Turkish threats of partial opening of Varosha

The National Council is meeting on Wednesday to address imminent Turkish threats to partially open the abandoned ghost town of Varosha in Famagusta.

Attorney General George Savvides as well as the mayor of Famagusta in abstentia Simos Ioannou will be present at the meeting which will be chaired by President Nicos Anastasiades.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said on several occasions in recent days that he will send a strong message around the world on July 20 during his scheduled visit to the Separate Divided Islands in the north.

Erdogan plans to use the visit to mark the anniversary of the 1974 Turkish invasion as a platform to promote his government’s nationalist agenda by announcing the opening of Turkey-held Varosha.

Philenews reports that Anastasiades will inform political leaders of the steps already taken to prevent the opening of Varosha.

In particular, the recent measures taken by Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides who first informed his EU counterparts of Turkish threats.

And Tuesday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs had a telephone interview with the Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland, with whom he discussed the burning Famagusta dossier.

Nicosia hopes the personal intervention of US President Joe Biden with Erdogan but also other leaders of countries who can influence the Turkish president. These include the leaders of countries that are permanent members of the UN Security Council.

Numerous Security Council resolutions deal with the Varosha issue, most notably 550 (1984) and 789 (1992) which strongly prohibit the possibility of a settlement.