Report shows PTI received illegal funding of Rs2.2bn: Babar – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: The petitioner in the foreign funding case Akbar S. Babar claimed that an investigation report revealed that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) received illegal funding to the tune of 2.20 billion rupees during the period 2009 and 2013.

Unveiling the report at a press conference here on Tuesday, Mr Babar, a founding member of the PTI, said it was only the tip of the iceberg as the full details of accounts opened on behalf of four PTI employees as well as the accounts of parties inside and outside the country had not been shared. He said the banned funding received by the party would be much higher if a full investigation was conducted.

Earlier today, Mr. Babar and his legal team delivered the report to the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP). The report is based on reading the PTI files submitted by the party to the ECP in accordance with its order issued on April 14. The PTI files were read by financial experts Arsalan Vardag and Muhammad Sohaib.

Ruling party dismisses investigation report as a bunch of lies

The report calls into question the authenticity of the PTI files by stating that all documents shared for reading were photocopies of unauthenticated, unsigned and unstamped documents. The report notes that the documents are incomplete and, therefore, do not present a complete picture of ITP finances.

The report notes that the order of April 25, 2018 of the ECP review committee requested bank statements of ITPs in Pakistan and abroad, but these were not shared. Not a single bank statement of PTI registered and recognized international companies / entities was provided by the party.

The report says the source and details of funds received on the personal bank accounts of four PTI employees, authorized by PTI’s finance board in July 2011, have not been shared. PTI President Imran Khan and General Secretary Dr Arif Alvi approved receipt of funding on PTI employee accounts as suggested by the approval document.

The report provides details and references on funds received from prohibited or unknown sources at home and abroad. For example, he cites cash deposits without source or details with the only collection of descriptions in the president’s office for fiscal years 2009 to 2012 amounting to Rs 25.6 million. He cites financing in local and foreign currencies without source or details from the 2009 to 2012 financial year amounting to 51.2 million rupees. The report cites total deposits in bank statements disclosed from 2009 to 2013 to exceed total donations of Rs952.7 million. He cites foreign currency funding without source and details for 2013 amounting to $ 774,315 and currency transfers converted into Pakistani rupees without source and details amounting to Rs 14.3 million. It cites funding in local and foreign currencies without source or details from 2009 to 2012 amounting to 51.2 million rupees and 205,938 dollars, respectively. He cites funding in local currency without source or details for 2013 amounting to Rs 414.9 million.

The report also cites the prohibited financing of two PTI-registered companies (PTI NA LLC 5975 and 6160) amounting to $ 1,998, $ 700 and $ 579,000, respectively. It includes the prohibited financing of 221 commercial entities / companies / foreigners.

The report says PTI has neither declared all of its bank accounts nor provided statements for all of its accounts.

The oversight committee prepared a list of 28 PTI bank accounts based on information provided by the banks directly to the ECP. Of the 28 accounts listed by the oversight committee, the PTI refused to recognize five bank accounts under various pretexts and did not share the statements of two bank accounts.

PTI had disclosed a bank account in KASB Bank Limited, Gulberg, Lahore branch, in its 2013 audited accounts; however, his bank statement was not provided for reading. An amount of Rs 598.89 million was transferred to this account while Rs 85 million was received from this account to other disclosed bank accounts.

During the reading process, five additional PTI bank accounts were revealed, which were not reported by PTI. A sum of 161.1 million rupees was transferred to these undisclosed bank accounts from disclosed bank accounts.

The ruling party did not disclose all of its bank accounts in its annual accounts audited to the ECP as required by law.

The report indicates that the PTI did not provide the list of signatories of nine bank accounts without justification. It notes that the letter (dated February 25, 2019) from Bank Islami Limited (KASB Bank Limited) shared for reading which identified the signatories of the bank accounts did not include the second page of the letter.

This page should be shared to ensure that all information provided by the bank is part of the case, petitioner Babar said.

The report also reveals payments to some party leaders. We have noticed transactions (deposits & payments) with some PTI executives, which need to be investigated. As an example, we noted that 1.499 million rupees had been paid to Mr. Asad Umar and 7 million rupees to Mrs. Ayla Malik, he says.

Meanwhile, the PTI dismissed the report as a bundle of lies and the figment of Akbar S. Babar. Commenting on the report, PTI Central Information Secretary Ahmad Jawad said the party had submitted all documents requested by the ECP and its review committee. He said the PTI had also provided details of its 40,000 donors.

Mr Jawad said all money in PTI accounts came from legal banking channels and claimed the party had not received any prohibited funding.

Posted in Dawn, July 14, 2021

