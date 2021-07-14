Letters: Anderson repair | Influence of insurers





Authorities must speed up repairs to Anderson Dam

One wonders why it will take 10 years to repair the Anderson reservoir. (“Santa Clara County Takes First Step on New Exit Tunnel, Dam,” page B1, July 8)

It seems confusing when you consider that the Hoover Dam was completed in 5 years, the Orville Dam was repaired in about a year, the Panama Canal was completed in 10 years (obviously without the technology and tools modern systems) and a study from the University of Oxford said on average, construction of the dam took 8.2 years.

In case the water officials didn’t realize it, we are in a state of emergency. How can we have this resource offline for 10 years? You would think that the repair would take much less time than the construction of the Panama Canal.

Wayne in love with Saratoga

Insurers have a big stick to push for vaccination

I am surprised that, in the effort to get more people vaccinated, the most powerful motivations have not weighed in. You guessed it from insurance companies like UnitedHealthcare, Anthem, HCSC, the “Blues”, even Kaiser Permanente.

For years, these behemoths have ruled the healthcare industry, providers and customers, with their “coverage” rules and restrictions. (“Sorry, we won’t cover this. It’s your responsibility.”)

All you need now is a message to their respective clientele: “If you choose not to be vaccinated against COVID-19 (and do not have a valid medical excuse) and you are receiving following a diagnosis of COVID-19, you will be responsible for any medical costs related to your illness.

Teddy Roosevelt said it best: “Walk slowly but carry a big stick.”

Marialis SeehornSunnyvale

Chronic shortages expected to slow growth

The news seems to suggest that we are blindly making our sustainability problems worse. An article will dwell on shortages such as water shortages due to drought and the cuts we need to make. Another article will suggest that we badly need to increase the number of dwellings to meet the expected and desired growth of the population. It is clear that these two forces are incompatible. Continued growth in population density exacerbates the demand for diminishing resources and leads to a deterioration in the quality of life.

Jim Caratozzolo Saratoga

Trump’s COVID sabotage deserves no thanks

Has Marc Thiessen been living under a rock for a year and a half? Suggesting that President Biden “thank” Donald Trump for giving us the COVID vaccine (If Biden wants to increase vaccinations, credits Trump, page A7, July 8) shows ignorance of Trump’s current denial strategy: the virus will be “Disappeared” by Easter and the conduct of unmasked rallies where the virus was transmitted in horrific outbreaks of infection.

Thanking Trump, supplier of bleach and disinfectants as a cure for COVID, is an insult to the memory of nearly half a million souls swept away by COVID during his presidency, including his good “friend” Herman Cain .

Stan Bogosian Saratoga

Biden deserves thanks for Afghan withdrawal

Congratulations to President Biden. Finally, we have a president who has the courage to challenge the military-industrial complex and withdraw our troops from Afghanistan. George W. Bush failed, Barrack Obama failed, and Donald Trump failed.

The Islamic world has been at war with itself since Muhammad’s death some 1,400 years ago, and this will likely continue until the end of time, as long as extremists and narrow-minded clerics are in control.

Foreign governments and their armies will not bring peace to this part of the world, and neither will diplomacy. The people of these countries must develop the will to challenge extremism and to resolve their religious and ethnic differences.

Responsible generations have failed in this endeavor. The younger generations must take charge of themselves. It is their future that is at stake.

Joseph RizzutoLos Gatos

It’s time for the law to stop whining about the election

I’m so tired of right-wing whining that Trump was cheated in the 2020 election.

Despite all their boisterous rallies and lavish boat parades, they ignore the fact that an unprecedented 80 million Americans have voted for Biden. For all the frivolous trials and stupid election audits, the only evidence of electoral fraud has been the handful of Republicans who used deceased relatives to vote for Trump.

In truth, there was an electoral crime the right chooses to ignore, namely that Trump blatantly interfered in the Michigan, Arizona, and Georgia elections by threatening officials in those states. with the aim of canceling their results.

As a nation, I fear I will be in trouble if millions of Trumpers still believe they have been cheated. I got it with the complaint. The right must grow up, accept the election results and move on.

Bob ParkerSan José

