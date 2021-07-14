Jaishankar meets his Afghan counterpart – The Economic Times





Wishing to protect Indian interests in Afghanistan in the face of the rise of the Taliban there, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar held consultations with his Afghan counterpart Mohammed Haneef Atmar in Dushanbe on Tuesday ahead of SCO foreign ministers’ meetings and the SCO contact group on Afghanistan.

I started my visit to Dushanbe by meeting Afghan FM @MHaneefAtmar. Enjoy his update on recent developments. Looking forward to the SCO contact group meeting on Afghanistan tomorrow, Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishankar could also meet his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on his two-day trip amid the PLA’s intransigence over disengagement along sticking points in Ladakh.

Jaishankar is also expected to meet his Uzbek counterpart Muzaffar Kamilov in Dushanbe ahead of his trip to Tashkent for the South and Central Asia connectivity meeting. The meeting will be marked by the presence of Pak PM Imran Khan and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. Uzbekistan is closely monitoring whether Taliban-influenced terrorist groups have an impact on the country, sources said.

India finds common cause with Central Asia on the basis of historical ties and the Soviet period. Uzbekistan’s role is just as important as Tajikistan’s in controlling the spread of the Taliban in the region. In Tashkent, Jaishankar could meet with the US special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, as well as the US vice president of the NSA, as well as the foreign ministers of Turkmenistan and Bangladesh and EU leaders. A meeting with the Uzbek president is also on the agenda.

Atmar briefed Jaishankar on the political and security situation in Afghanistan, the results of the Afghan President’s visit to Washington DC, and the continued US support and cooperation with Afghanistan.

Referring to the escalation of Taliban attacks in collusion with foreign fighters and regional and international terrorist networks against Afghan civilians and defense forces, Atmar said overcoming this common threat was of vital security importance. regional.

Atmar also underlined India’s constructive role in strengthening regional consensus on the Afghan peace process and preserving the gains of the past two decades.

Expressing concern at the escalation of violence and stressing the need to end the bloodshed in Afghanistan, Jaishankar assured Atmar of India’s continued cooperation in strengthening regional and global consensus. to achieve a political settlement in Afghanistan.

In a tweet, India in Tajikistan said, “Foreign Minister is coming to visit Tajikistan to attend meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers of SCO member states.”

Jaishankar is on a two-day visit to Tajikistan at the invitation of Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, to participate in the meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers. Prior to the mission in Central Asia, Jaishankar traveled to Tehran and Moscow where the idea was to form a partnership to protect interests amid the rise of the Taliban.

