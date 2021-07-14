Trump is very disappointed with Brett Kavanaugh for not helping him steal the election





In one of Donald Trump’s many attempts to steal the 2020 election, the former president called on the Supreme Court to defend his case and fraudulently overturn Joe Bidens’ victory. Given that Trump, by appointing Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch, and Amy Coney Barrett, established the 63 high court Conservative majority, he presumably hoped the bench would stick with him. But after the court refused to consider cases aimed at invalidating election results in several states, Trump channeled his rage against Kavanaugh, according to Michael Wolff’s upcoming book, Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Chairman.

I’m very disappointed with Kavanaugh, Trump remarked in an interview with Wolff, in excerpt. He just didn’t have the courage you need to be a Grand Judge. Trump, who supported Kavanaugh as the latter faced allegations of sexual misconduct during his confirmation process, added: Where would be [Kavanaugh] to be without me? I saved his life. He wouldn’t even be in a law firm. Who would have had it? Nobody. Totally dishonored. I alone saved him.

Wolff also told Britains Channel 4 News this week that people close to Trump thought the former president was losing his mind. Pretty much everyone around Trump wasn’t talking about Democrats here, talking about Trump’s aides, intimates and supporters, everyone thinks he’s out of his rocker, Wolff said. I mean, let’s not make a point too thin here: they think he’s crazy. He continued: At the same time, he commands a, if not a majority of the country, a very, very substantial minority comes to believe that this election is stolen and whose support for him continues to harden.

Wolffs’ promotional tour has been swept away, with regular snippets and interviews highlighting what the author says is the inner workings of Trumpworld. And that continued alongside another episode of press for a similar Trump book: Washington Post reporters Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnigs I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trumps Catastrophic Final Year, which with a plethora of versions coming, indicates our collective inability to look away from the wreckage of the train that was the previous administration. In an excerpt from the latter, which will be released on Tuesday, Rucker and Leonnig reported that, among others, some in Trump’s circle were concerned about the drinking habits of Trump’s former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani: Some people thought that Giuliani had perhaps drunk too much and suggested [campaign manager Bill]Stepien that he go talk to the former mayor of New York.

A similar characterization came from Wolff, who described the Trump-Giuliani relationship in a Tuesday appearance on CNN. In the days of November 3, [Trump] is absolutely alone, and he is fighting this effort to overthrow the election that would be one of the greatest legal efforts in the history of American jurisprudence, Wolff said. There is only him and Rudy Giuliani, who is most of the time downright drunk. In Landslide, Trumpworld figures notice that Giulianis is drinking. Giuliani was, many thought around Trump, still buzzed otherwise, in the phrase Steve Bannon made famous in the Trump White House, Desperately in the Mumble Tank, Wolff writes, according to an excerpt published by Insider. (Giuliani’s longtime personal assistant did not immediately respond to insiders’ request for comment.) Many thought [Giuliani] had the beginnings of senility: concentration problems, memory problems, simple logical failures. A vast disorganization of papers and files and technological malfunctions followed in its wake.

