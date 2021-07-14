Khan and Sturgeon push back Johnson by insisting on masks for transport

The Mayor of London and other British leaders have broken with Boris Johnson’s government by insisting on the wearing of masks on public transport from July 19, when most of the Covid-19 restrictions end in England .

Johnson is abandoning the legal requirement to wear a face covering in public places and instead made it a matter of personal choice.

But Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon implicitly criticized the approach on Tuesday, saying her government would continue to impose the face covering “probably for a while”. The Welsh government will also continue to enforce the wearing of masks on public transport.

Scientists warning that Johnson’s decision could reduce public protection against Covid, Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, said compulsory mask wearing would continue on London’s underground, buses and trains after July 19.

“I have made it clear on several occasions that the simplest and safest option would have been for the government to maintain the national requirement for face coverings in public transport,” Khan said.

“But ministers are unwilling to do the right thing, and I am not prepared to stand idly by and put Londoners and the takeover of our city at risk.”

The requirement to wear a face covering would continue to be a “condition of carriage” on all Transport for London services from July 19, a contractual obligation between the operator and passengers.

TfL staff are expected to conduct execution operations and will deny entry to non-masked persons who are not exempt. They may also ask people to leave the services for non-compliance with the requirement.

The fact that the Labor Mayor of London and the Scottish Premier of the Scottish National Party are taking a more cautious approach adds to the political risk Johnson faces should the number of cases increase.

Johnson can also be relieved that Khan is keeping the masks on public transport – albeit without the full force of the law – as it could help contain the cases of Covid-19, which ministers say could soon reach 100,000 per day.

Grant Shapps, the transportation secretary, suggested last week that transport operators may wish to retain the wearing of masks as a condition of transport during peak hours.

Graham Medley, chairman of the Covid SPI-M modeling advisory group, told the BBC on Tuesday that wearing a mask could slow the spread of the disease, but “only if everyone does it” rather than just 70 % about.

He said he understood why Johnson was moving away from a mandatory approach, but said: “On the other hand, if it’s not mandatory, it probably won’t help.” Johnson said Monday he “expected” people to continue to wear face coverings in confined spaces such as public transport.

Sturgeon said of his decision to keep the face coverings for a while: “In my opinion, if a government believes in measures like this, and this government does, we should say so. “

Meanwhile, rail and bus companies do not plan to insist that passengers cover their faces once the latest round of restrictions is lifted. They are concerned about the application of the rules without the legal support of the central government.

The Rail Delivery Group, the trade body for rail operators, said: “Passengers should follow government guidelines and, out of respect for others, wear face coverings if an indoor environment is busy.”

Most other major city transport systems such as the Underground in North East England and the Sheffield Supertram will also not require masks to be worn.

Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said he had the power to force people to carry them on trams but not on buses and that would simply create confusion.

He said the government should rethink and enforce mask wear to protect the 3.8 million people in the UK most vulnerable to Covid.

“One person’s day of freedom is another’s day of fear,” he told BBC Radio 4 Today program. “I expect… Next Monday we will receive complaints that people do not feel capable of performing essential tasks and will not know what to do.