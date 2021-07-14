Look busy, don’t do anything





It is indeed time that we ordinary Pakistanis realized that Imran’s government and its political opponents are not waging any principled wars. They are essentially competing to be more eligible to share power with the praetorian elite of this country and they have to play the game of competition according to certain “rules”, needing “parliament”, to begin with, as an arena of competition. staging.

“Our representatives” sit and play the roles of government or opposition in this arena, like professional actors. He maintains the illusion of having a functioning parliamentary democracy in Pakistan.

Yet despite constantly behaving like terribly bad actors, our so-called “reps” continue to charge big salaries and relish envy-triggering perks.

The Imran government called another session of the National Assembly last week, without devising a substantial legislative program for it. The sole purpose of convening the said session was to fulfill the constitutional obligation to hold at least 130 sittings per parliamentary year.

In its first two sessions of the previous week, the number of members required to establish a quorum remained embarrassing. On average, the house could meet for less than an hour. But even the shortest sitting of the National Assembly is counted as a “full working day,” and its members receive heavy salaries for work not done. Parliamentary journalists felt compelled to point out the blatant cheating. And the opposition has now stopped to signal the absence of a quorum. The National Assembly thus began to do nothing.

With an obvious lack of quorum, members of the Treasury and the opposition continued to project the impression of holding “a session of the National Assembly” on Tuesday afternoon. This day is reserved for private initiatives in terms of legislation and a busy agenda was surely available to deal with.

But instead of going straight to the point, Ahsan Iqbal, a very high representative of the Muslim League of Pakistan (Nawaz), spoke using the excuse of a “point of order”. Through the same, he delivered a deplorable sermon to remind the president that the Imran government refused to let elected local bodies actually “operate” in Pakistan’s most populous province, ie Punjab. The government’s conduct in this regard also defies the clearly stated guidelines of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Lamenting the alleged “challenge” of the Supreme Court by Imran’s government, Ahsan Iqbal went on to recall what had happened to a previous prime minister. He was obviously referring to Yousaf Raza Gillani.

After being reinstated as chief justice, Iftikhar Chaudhry wanted by all means to secure the then president, Asif Ali Zardari. He strongly urged the government of Pakistan to write an official letter to the Swiss government to find out how many millions of US dollars AAZ had secretly kept in the banks of that country. Prime Minister Gillani has repeatedly pleaded that he did not have the power to approach a foreign country to seek cooperation in exposing the actual or suspected corruption of the President of Pakistan. His reluctance was eventually declared “contempt of court” and for this reason he had to be kicked out of the prime minister’s office.

Nawaz Sharif, another prime minister, was summoned by the Supreme Court to explain the means of his phenomenal wealth. He did not resist the Gillani. Yet in the end he was not found perfectly clean and had to leave the Prime Minister’s Office for it.

Referring to the previous examples, Ahsan Iqbal kept wondering with passion why the current Supreme Court did not feel upset by the alleged challenge of the Imran government, linked to its orders ordering the restoration of local organs in the Punjab.

Ahsan Iqbal had undoubtedly recounted the facts. However, the question remains: how can the president or vice-president of the National Assembly seize the Supreme Court to demand the execution of his orders? As a seasoned parliamentarian, Professor Ahsan Iqbal does not need a tutor to get this question answered. He was simply trying to score points with the intention of claiming a place in the media on a seemingly “lean” day in the National Assembly.

Ahsan Iqbal’s party, the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), claims to be the most popular in Punjab. Until a few weeks ago, he even threatened to bring his supporters to Islamabad with the intention of securing the resignation of Imran Khan from the prime minister’s office.

Supporters of the same party now dominate most local organs in the Punjab. Why don’t they walk to Islamabad and go to the Supreme Court to plead the reestablishment of local organs. After all, the Supreme Court was initially not interested in taking action against Nawaz Sharif as well, when the so-called Panama Papers erupted as an explosive scandal in April 2016. But Imran Khan took up the cause and mobilized people to continue to push for it. , feverishly.

The PML-N certainly has a perfect time to repeat history. However, no one in its ranks seems quite ready to fight. And without any real will to engage in a long-term struggle, PML-N leaders like Ahsan Iqbal are busy telling bombastic stories.

Khurram Dastagir Khan, another PML-N leader, often avoids spinning trivial points. But Ahsan Iqbal inspired him to make an attempt on a different subject. He also spoke on behalf of “point of order” to reiterate the importance of July 13 to the tragic history of Kashmir. Recalling the same, he quickly asserted that the Imran government had failed miserably to prevent the Indian Modi government from taking draconian initiatives to enslave the Kashmiris. Then he reminded the house that on July 25, 2021, elections for Azad Kashmir were due to take place.

Speaking of them, he mentioned some videos that have gone viral on social networks. Ali Amin Gandapur, the minister in charge of Kashmir affairs, was shown throwing money to buy votes for the candidates that Imran Khan’s PTI had nominated for these elections. Dastagir Khan was rightly agitated about these videos. He also seemed convincing while insisting that in the given context, the Pakistani government must guarantee the holding of perfectly free, fair and transparent elections in Azad Kashmir.

But his points provided enormous space for Ali Mohammad Khan, the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, to deliver a thunderous speech. He passionately asserted that after enduring the “corrupt and incompetent governments of the PPP and PML-N”, the people of Azad Kashmir are now eagerly awaiting the PTI government in their region. The overwhelming majority of Pakistanis did the same by voting in the July 2018 elections. History should repeat itself in Azad Kashmir.

After his speech, I was unable to remain seated in the press gallery. The main characters in the government and the opposition had surely played their “acts” and that was more than enough for me to support it.

The House was subsequently adjourned, anyway, until Wednesday morning, as the opposition felt extremely annoyed by the absence of the ministers required in the National Assembly to deal with matters on its agenda.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nation.com.pk/14-Jul-2021/look-busy-do-nothing The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

