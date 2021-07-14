Ivanka’s in-laws declared a fundraiser, pushing Nikki Haley for the 2024 run





JTA – Charles Kushner, father of Jared Kushner and stepfather of Ivanka Trump, organized a fundraising event for Nikki Haley and speculated that the former governor of South Carolina and UN ambassador would become president.

If Haley declares, and Donald Trump, Jared Kushner’s stepfather, says he wants another shot at the White House, things could get interesting at the Kushner family seder.

Vanity Fair reported Monday that the day before, while Trump was on Fox hinting that he was likely to run again, Charles Kushner was hosting a brunch for Haley in New Jersey.

Elder Kushner predicted Haley would be the first female president and invited to donate to her political action committee. Haley has said she will announce her decision on whether or not to run in 2024 in early 2023.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump did not attend the event; they were in Aspen, Colorado, Vanity Fair said. But they have had lunch with Haley since Donald Trump stepped down, and Trump reportedly blamed his loss of the presidency last year on Jared Kushner, who effectively managed the re-election campaign.

Receive The Times of Israel Daily Edition via Email and Never Miss Our Best Stories

By registering, you accept the conditions

Among those closest to Trump, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have been particularly silent about Trump’s claims that the election was rigged.

In December, Trump pardoned Charles Kushner, a Jewish businessman and philanthropist, for his 2005 conviction for fraud, tax evasion and witness tampering. Kushner’s crime, for which he served 14 months in prison, made national headlines as it included paying a prostitute to seduce his brother-in-law.

Charles B. Kushner is flanked by his wife, Seryl Beth, left, and his lawyer Alfred DeCotiis as he arrives at Newark Federal Court for sentencing on March 4, 2005. (AP Photo / Marko Georgiev )

Haley is among the most popular potential Republican candidates among pro-Israel Jews. She visited Israel last month with pro-Israel Christian evangelists and, according to Vanity Fair, spoke on Sunday evening at a Chabad-Lubavitcher event on Long Island.

Haley distanced himself from Trump after instigating the murderous Jan.6 insurgency to overturn the election results, but has since resumed her praise of his presidency, probably aware of the hold he still has over the party.

Are you serious. We appreciate this!

We were very happy that you read the articles from The X Times of Israel last month.

That’s why we come to work every day – to provide discerning readers like you with must-see coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.

So now we have a request. Unlike other media, we have not set up a paywall. But because the journalism we do is expensive, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining the Times of Israel community.

For as little as $ 6 per month, you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel ADVERTISING FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content reserved for members of the Times of Israel community.

Join our community Join our community Already a member? Log in to stop seeing this

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/ivankas-in-laws-said-fundraising-pushing-nikki-haley-for-2024-run/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos