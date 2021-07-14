Prime Minister Imran Khan keen to further develop Pakistani friendship: Ambassador Haqu





BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – July 14, 2021): The Pakistan-China friendship has grown even stronger under the current rulers of two countries. Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to further develop this bond, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque said on Wednesday.

“It is encouraging to see that the friendship has grown even stronger under the current leadership of our two countries. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is keen to further develop this bond and has visited China three times since entering China. function in 2018, “he said in a statement. article published by Beijing Review.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s reform agenda closely resonates with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s vision for socio-economic development, anti-corruption, poverty reduction, tourism promotion, development. clean and green and creating jobs and livelihoods.

President Xi, in turn, wants to intensify strategic ties with Pakistan. During his 2015 visit to the country, bilateral relations were transformed into an all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

During this special visit, Pakistan and China launched various new projects of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), one of the biggest projects of the Belt and Road Initiative. Among these enterprises, many of them have already been completed while others are at different stages of completion.

Pakistan is fully committed to CPEC and the Belt and Road Initiative and is ready to take this initiative to new heights, as aspired by the peoples of both nations.

“We are proud of the special attention that President Xi and the CCP give to solidifying the relations between Pakistan and China and look forward to further consolidating our steadfast brotherhood,” he wrote.

This year also marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China. It is a special opportunity to celebrate our past achievements, to renew our firm determination to pursue this path of friendship and to elevate it to the rank of a new pedestal for bilateral cooperation.

The Pakistan-China relationship has denied the idea that bilateral relations are only the result of the convergence of political interests.

On the contrary, we have demonstrated that the underlying forces that fuel strong international cooperation are those of mutual respect and understanding, common experiences from the past, adherence to international norms and values, and a sincere desire to work together. for a transparent policy and fair international system responding to the legitimate interests of all nations without any discrimination.

He said that the year 2021 celebrates the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and therefore is a good occasion to remember its countless services and sacrifices for the prosperity and progress of China and its people. .

The CPC, created in July 1921, is the largest political party in the world. He is credited with the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949, marking the dawn of a new era in Chinese history.

Over the past 70+ years, the CCP and its leaders have overcome intractable domestic and international challenges with tireless energy, wisdom, and foresight. In the face of any crisis, the Party has refreshed its mind, redefined its role and emerged stronger.

Under the leadership of the CCP, China has achieved major achievements in all areas of human endeavor unprecedented in the annals of world history. In just four decades, since reform and opening-up began in 1978, it has made tremendous strides in socio-economic development, industrialization, science and technology with notable achievements in 5G, big data, quantum computing and artificial intelligence.

Today, China is leading global climate change mitigation efforts and exploring new frontiers in aviation, space and medical sciences. Achieving the first centennial goal of becoming a moderately prosperous society in all respects has taken one more step towards realizing the dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Of all these achievements, the CCP’s most enduring service to mankind has been to lift 800 million citizens out of absolute poverty. Its successful strategy of inclusive and sustainable growth, whereby all sections of society, freed from the fear of gloomy poverty, can contribute to national development efforts, has proven that poverty is not in the fate of fate. of humanity and that it can be eliminated by concerted means and sustained efforts.

The CCP also deserves credit for deepening Pakistani-Chinese friendship, the envy of many, and a token of pride for the people of our two countries, he wrote.

