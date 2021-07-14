Addison Rae appeared to introduce himself to Donald Trump in UFC fight





Addison Rae appeared to be a UFC correspondent after sharing photos of herself at UFC 264. Matt Winkelmeyer / 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards / Getty Images

Addison Rae appeared to greet former President Donald Trump at a UFC event.

The TikTok star previously denied rumors that she was a Republican.

Other social media influencers have come under fire for appearing to support Trump.

A clip that appears to show influencer Addison Rae approaching former President Donald Trump at a UFC event has led to further speculation about her political affiliation and support for Trump in the 2020 election.

In a video uploaded to the NELK YouTube channel on Wednesday titled “Addison Rae says hello to Donald Trump,” the TikTok star can be seen leaving her seat after spotting Trump in the front row and slapping him on the shoulder.

“I’m Addison. Nice to meet you. I have to say hello, hello. So nice to meet you,” she told a person who appears to be Trump during Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier’s UFC 264 game on Saturday.

The video, which has already amassed more than 2.2 million views on YouTube, is causing a stir online, with several Twitter users accusing Rae of “fangirling” with the former president.

Clips of the interaction spread on Twitter, with one download from the DefNoodles drama channel racking up at least 615,000 views. From there, the video generated a speech online, with DefNoodles’ tweet including the quoted clip being retweeted more than 3,200 times.

DefNoodles’ Twitter account was suspended on Tuesday for breaking Twitter rules. A Twitter representative did not immediately respond to a request regarding the account suspension.

Images of the alleged Rae-Trump interaction are still available in the NELK video, as well as other re-uploads on Twitter.

“You don’t actually have to say hello,” actress and influencer Meghan Rienks said in a tweet. Comedian and influencer Chris Klemens added, “Oopsies Addison… your Republican is showing.”

Rumors that Rae was a Republican and a supporter of Donald Trump began in September 2020, when a TikTok claiming to show Rae’s voter registration went viral.

The video, posted by TikToker @ tommy.memetastic, appeared to show voting records and recording of Addison Easterling, who is Rae’s real name. The tapes, which TikToker said they found through the “Vote Joe” app, suggested Rae voted for the Republican candidates in 2014, 2016 and 2018, in Tarzana, Calif.

Rae debunked the video in his comments section at the time. “It’s not real,” Rae said. “First, I’m from Louisiana. Second, I’m not even registered to vote and never have been. I’m actually doing it for the first time with someone important and I’m delighted to be doing it. do. This is wrong. “

Other influencers have been criticized in the past for being conservative or supporting Trump. In November 2020, former “Dance Moms” star Kalani Hilliker received backlash for expressing support for President Trump in the 2020 election via Instagram posts and tweets, Insider reported.

In May 2020, Dixie D’Amelio claimed she had received death threats over “inaccurate speculation by [her] political belief “after netizens began speculating that she was a Republican. The TikTok star tweeted that she had never supported President Trump and was an” independent voter. ” .

At the same UFC 264 event, Rae also sparked controversy for posting a photo of herself at the preliminary event, where she appeared to joke that she was a fight correspondent. After a backlash on Twitter, ESPN confirmed to Insider that although the TikTok star had conducted a few interviews, she had not been hired as a full-time employee.

Rae did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Kat Tenbarge contributed reporting.

