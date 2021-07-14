Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov meets Wang Yi





On July 13, 2021 local time, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov met with State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Ashgabat. Wang Yi conveyed the cordial greetings of President Xi Jinping to Berdymukhamedov, saying that Sino-Turkmenistani relations have enjoyed a healthy and stable development since the establishment of diplomatic relations nearly 30 years ago, the strategic direction of the two heads of ‘State being the greatest benefit and mutual support being the most fundamental characteristic. The telephone conversation between the two heads of state a few days ago paved the way for further development and instilled a strong dynamic of growth in the relations of the two countries. China strongly supports Turkmenistan’s commitment to permanent neutrality, its important initiatives for international peace and prosperity, and its main political processes. China is ready to further deepen its cooperation with Turkmenistan in various fields and to give more substance to its strategic partnership. Wang Yi said the two countries should sign as soon as possible documents on the alignment of China’s proposed Belt and Road initiative with Turkmenistan’s development strategy to revive the Great Silk Road, formulate a five-year comprehensive cooperation plan, plan comprehensive strategic cooperation between the two countries, and transform high-level political relations into more concrete results that will benefit both peoples. China still views cooperation with Turkmenistan in natural gas from a strategic and long-term perspective and aims to be the most reliable and stable export market for Turkmenistan’s natural gas. China stands ready to cooperate with Turkmenistan along the entire oil and gas industrial chain and jointly forge a high-level strategic partnership in the energy sector. Meanwhile, the two sides are expected to expand cooperation in non-natural resource sectors and enrich bilateral strategic cooperation. China will continue to provide support and assistance, including vaccines, to Turkmenistan to help it fight the COVID-19 pandemic, strengthen bilateral health cooperation, and build a global health community for everyone. Wang Yi stressed that the current security situation in Central Asia is not optimistic and that the urgency and the need to strengthen security cooperation between China and Turkmenistan have become increasingly important. China is willing to maintain close communication with Turkmenistan on the situation in Afghanistan, to strengthen cooperation within the framework of “China + Central Asia” (C + C5), to guard against and strictly respond to the spillover effects of the situation in Afghanistan on neighboring countries, and maintain regional peace and stability. Berdymukhamedov conveyed through Wang Yi his sincere greetings to President Xi Jinping and extended his warm congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party. Berdymukhamedov said China is the only country that has eradicated absolute poverty and completed building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, and Turkmenistan admires China for its achievements that have caught the attention of the whole world. Turkmenistan and China are long-term strategic partners, and bilateral relations are based on mutual respect, mutual trust and mutual support. The Turkmen side thanked China for its constant support for the international initiatives proposed by it and its permanent neutrality. Turkmenistan strongly supports the one-China principle and will continue to strongly support China on issues involving China’s core interests. Cooperation with China in the energy sector is a political decision taken by Turkmenistan. Turkmenistan regards China as a long-term and reliable strategic partner in the field of natural gas, and is willing to further expand its cooperation with China in the fields of information, communications, high technology, etc. The Turkmen side thanked China for its anti-aid action in the event of a pandemic. Chinese vaccines are safe, effective and trustworthy, and Turkmenistan stands ready to continue strengthening vaccine cooperation with China. China and the five Central Asian countries are not only close neighbors, but also friends and partners. The two sides have enormous space and potential for mutually beneficial cooperation, and should work together to fully play the role of the C + C5 mechanism to maintain regional security and stability and promote regional development and prosperity. . The Turkmen side pleaded for neighboring countries to play a greater role on the Afghan issue and expressed willingness to intensify communication and coordination with China on the situation in Afghanistan. During his visit to Turkmenistan, Wang Yi also met with Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov, and met Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister and Turkmen President of the Sino-Turkmen Cooperation Committee Serdar Berdymukhamedov.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://za.china-embassy.org/eng/zgxw/t1891875.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

