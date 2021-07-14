When students express their desire for school face to face with the president

“Permission to request, sir, the vaccination program for these students, is there a possibility of face-to-face learning, sir?” Because we really miss studying at school, sir.

This question was asked by Ayu Lestari, a student from ADM Negeri 1 Tanjung Pinang, Riau Islands, when she had the opportunity to have a dialogue with President Joko Widodo via video conference. Ayu was among the students who participated in the student vaccination program held in 14 provinces across the country on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

Responding to Ayu’s question, President Joko Widodo explained that previously the government had planned to open face-to-face schools on a limited basis in July. However, the recent increase in the number of Covid-19 cases has caused the government to delay the plan.

“Indeed, I heard that children wanted to go back to school face to face, they wanted to meet their friends, they wanted to meet study groups, they wanted to meet their teachers, they all wanted to. But we all have to be careful because the spread of Covid-19 continues, not only in our country but also in other countries of the world. So let’s first put the brakes on to learn face-to-face, ”said the president.

“Yes sir, because understanding at school is more complete and looks like group work, like a presentation if you online sometimes it’s an interruption of the network sir, and when the teacher explains it suddenly crashes sir, so no to catch. Thank you, sir, ”Ayu said, explaining why she prefers face-to-face school.

The president said if the number of Covid-19 cases had declined, the option to reopen face-to-face learning in all schools across the country could also be implemented. For now, the president has asked students to be enthusiastic about learning online.

“The most important thing is that Ayu and his friends are all eager to learn, don’t slack off. If there is anything you want to ask for while studying online, ask your teachers. Greetings to all teachers of SMAN 1 Tanjung Pinang and also to parents. Thank you Ayu, ”the chairman said, ending the conversation with Ayu.

Not only with Ayu, on this occasion, the president also greeted Aqsa, a student of SMP Negeri 103 Jakarta who also felt the desire to go to school face to face. Students who enjoy math and science lessons also have the option of getting the Covid-19 vaccine at their school.

“If learning is fun” online or face to face? asked the president.

“No more face to face, sir.” Because it is easier to receive lessons, it is clearer directly from the teacher, ”replied Aqsa.

“But be careful if you are allowed to go to school face-to-face, learn face-to-face, always wear a mask, and then keep your distance from your friends, don’t hurry. We need to start disciplining all my children because this pandemic is not over yet. Greetings parents and teachers, “the president said.

Likewise with Jasmine, a student from SMA Negeri 1 Sentani, Papua, who during this pandemic had to study online. Jasmine also misses school because she can meet her teachers and friends in person.

“Happy to learn online or face to face? the president asked Jasmine.

“It’s nice to meet face to face because I can meet friends and teachers,” Jasmine replied.

However, it turns out that not all students choose to study face to face. For example, Vania, a student at SMP Negeri 103 Jakarta, admitted that she preferred to study online for some reasons.

“I like school online in fact, sir. Because if the school online I can explore different ways of learning. In face-to-face school, it is generally the teacher who give the task continues job in the notebook, keep the handwriting, already Just like that. If the school online It can job in various forms, ”said Vania accompanied by laughter from the students attending SMP Negeri 103 Jakarta.

“But haven’t you met his friends?” asked the president.

“Yes, it was only today that I met friends, never before,” Vania replied.

“Yes, it’s nice to get together with friends but be careful with the masks, be careful to keep your distance, be careful not to tread, be careful. Have a good study. Keep learning. Greetings to parents, greetings also to teachers. Thank you Vania “, the president’s message ended the conversation with Vania.

Vaccinations for middle and high school students will take place on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 in 14 middle and 14 high schools spread across 14 provinces epicenters of Covid-19. The colleges that became the vaccination sites were SMPN 103 Jakarta, SMPN 2 Bandung, SMPN 3 Semarang, SMPN 1 Jayapura, SMP Budi Utama Yogyakarta, SMPN 1 Surabaya, SMPN 40 Makassar, SMPN 11 Medan, SMPN 1 Batang Anai, SMPN 13 Pekanbaru, SMPN 5 Balikpapan, SMPN 4 Tanjung Pinang, SMPN 9 Denpasar and SMPN 11 South Tangerang City.

Meanwhile, the high schools that became vaccination sites for high school students were SMAN 39 Jakarta, SMAN 5 Bandung, SMAN 1 Semarang, SMAN 1 Jayapura, SMAN 1 Teladan Yogyakarta, SMAN 5 Surabaya, SMKN 10 Makassar, SMAN 1 Medan, SMAN 1 Batang Anai. , SMAN 1 Pekanbaru, SMKN 1 Balikpapan, SMAN 1 Tanjung, SMAN 5 Denpasar and SMAN 1 Kota Tangerang.