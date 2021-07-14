Boris Johnson news – live: Senior Tories may have laid the groundwork for racist abuse against England players





Boris Johnson tells racists who abused England team to ‘crawl under a rock’ MEPs’ actions may have laid the groundwork for the racist abuse England players received in the wake of the Euro 2020 final, a group of senior conservatives have warned. Too many parliamentarians have fundamentally misunderstood the idea of ​​kneeling down to express solidarity against racism, warned the Conservatives Against Racism for Equality (CARFE) group, which has nine MPs including Jeremy Hunt and Robert Halfon. Urging the Conservative Party to urgently question its attitude towards the protest stance as it passed the letter from CARFE co-founder Albie Amankona to all Conservative MPs, former minister Steve Baker said: C ‘ is a watershed moment for our party. This is a damning report from Runnymede Trust warning that Boris Johnson’s government is violating a United Nations treaty to end racial discrimination, with ministers’ new approach to equality likely to worsen existing disparities faced by ethnic minority groups in health, system, education, employment and immigration in England. Key points Conservatives must question their attitude to knee-jerk take, high-ranking MPs say

Government violates UN treaty on racial discrimination, report says Show last update



1626248215 The government united in its opposition to racism, according to the minister Grant Shapps said the government was absolutely united in its opposition to racism following the abuse suffered by England footballers. The Transport Secretary told Sky News: “We are absolutely united as a government and I hope also as a country to eliminate racism. We hate it. As a cabinet, we are more ethnically diverse, I think, than any other in history. I think we are more representative of the country in this regard. This is a good thing. I hope that we can move forward rather united on this issue because who wants to live in a racist country? Not me. And Mr Shapps defended the Home Secretary after she was accused by England defender Tyrone Mings of stoking the fire of racism, saying: I thought the comments on Priti Patel were unusual or strange. Priti Patel spoke very movingly in the House of Commons about her own experience and suffering from racism. Andy GregoryJuly 14, 2021 8:36 AM 1626247779 Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds received an urgent question from Priti Patel asking for a Commons statement on racist abuse online today. Andy GregoryJuly 14, 2021 8:29 AM 1626247139 Harry Maguire calls on social media companies to crack down on racist abuse England center-back Harry Maguire has joined calls on social media companies to crack down on perpetrators using their platforms as a place of racist hatred. Something has to be done. Businesses must verify every account, said Manchester United defender The sun. It’s too easy to troll and abuse. Being a racist is just too easy to do and get away with. Andy GregoryJuly 14, 2021 8:18 AM 1626246866 Labor calls for online racists to be banned from football matches Courts must be given new powers to ban anyone convicted of racist online abuse from football matches, the Labor Party urged. The opposition demanded that racial hatred on the internet be treated the same as it is on the terraces by extending football ban orders to cover online offenses as well, and urged the government to use the next bill. on online security to expand powers under football ban orders. Shadow Culture Secretary Jo Stevens said: Racists who abused England players online should be banned from football pitches. They don’t deserve to be near a football game. An online petition calling on racists to obtain a lifetime ban on all football matches in England has received more than 970,000 signatures since it was launched after Sunday’s final. Andy GregoryJuly 14, 2021 8:14 AM 1626246633 Government violates human rights commitments under UN racism treaty, report warns The government is violating many articles of the United Nations International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, according to a new report from the racial equality think tank Runnymede Trust. The government is required to submit regular reports to the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, which monitors compliance with the treaty, but did not submit any in April 2020 due to the Covid pandemic. The latest report, produced by the Runnymede Trust following a call for tenders by the Equality and Human Rights Commission, was written with evidence from over 100 civil society groups and suggests that racial inequalities have worsened in some areas since the publication of the last shadow report in 2016. Our political editor Andrew Woodcock has the full report: Andy GregoryJuly 14, 2021 8:10 AM 1626245972 Senior Conservative MPs challenge their colleagues to kneel Learn more about the damning letter from the co-founder of conservative groups against racism for equality, Albie Amankova, to conservative MPs. He wrote: As a young man proud to be as conservative as he is of his African and English heritage, I was disappointed with the way our side of the house engaged on the way our team national football team decided to oppose racism by taking the knee. Too many of us have fundamentally misunderstood the gesture taking the knee, and we haven’t listened when those supporting the gesture have explained why. Ashley cowburn and Andrew Woodock have the details on our main story here: Andy GregoryJuly 14, 2021 7:59 AM 1626245687 Hello and welcome to The independentlive coverage of the latest UK political news. Andy GregoryJuly 14, 2021 7:54 AM

