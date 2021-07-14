Ruling party led by Imran Khan received 2.2 billion rupees in illegal funding, says Babar





Islamabad [Pakistan], July 14 (ANI): Pakistan’s ruling party Tehreek-i-Insaf received illegal funding amounting to Rs 2.20 billion between 2009-2013, disgruntled party leader and PTI founder Akbar said S Babar, citing a report. Dawn reported that Babar, who is also a petitioner in the foreign funding case, claimed on Tuesday that an investigation report found Pakistani government Tehreek-i-Insaf received illegal funding to the tune of 2.20 billion rupees during the period between 2009 and 2013. was only the tip of the iceberg, as the full details of the accounts opened in the name of the employees of the four parties as well as the party accounts inside and outside outside the country had not been shared. He added that the banned funding received by the party would be much higher if a full investigation was conducted.

Earlier today, Babar and his legal team delivered the report to the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP). The report is based on reading Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf party files submitted by the party to the ECP in accordance with its order issued on April 14. The ruling party files were read by financial experts Arsalan Vardag and Muhammad Sohaib. The report noted that the order of April 25, 2018 of the ECP review committee requested PTI’s bank statements in Pakistan and abroad, but these were not shared. Not a single bank statement of PTI registered and recognized international companies / entities was provided by the party. He further stated that the source and details of funds received on the personal bank accounts of four PTI employees, authorized by PTI’s finance board in July 2011, were not shared. PTI President Imran Khan and General Secretary Dr Arif Alvi have approved the receipt of funds into PTI employee accounts as suggested by the approval document, Dawn reported. The report provides details and references on funds received from prohibited or unknown sources within the country and abroad. He also cited the prohibited financing of two PTI-registered companies (PTI NA LLC 5975 and 6160) amounting to $ 1,998, $ 700 and $ 579,000, respectively. It includes the prohibited financing of 221 commercial entities / companies / foreigners. Meanwhile, the government led by Imran Khan dismissed the report as “a bundle of lies and the figment of Akbar S Babar”. Commenting on the report, PTI Central Information Secretary Ahmad Jawad said the party had submitted all documents requested by the ECP and its review committee. He said the PTI had also provided details of its 40,000 donors. (ANI)

