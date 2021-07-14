Lucid waters draw tourists to Guizhou village





Tourists navigate a boat on the Liuchong River in Huawu Village, Guizhou Province, in February. SHI KAIXIN / FOR CHINA DAILY

A village that was once plagued by poverty in Guizhou Province has increasingly benefited from continuous environmental improvement, with local authorities adhering to President Xi Jinping’s development vision of prioritizing conservation of ecosystems. In 2014, nearly 64 percent of the residents of Huawu Village, Qianxi, were poverty stricken. With the eradication of poverty in the village of over 1,100 residents just three years later, villagers are heading for even greater prosperity as local tourism continues to grow. In February, during a visit to the Liuchong River, Xi stressed the importance of charting a new path that prioritizes ecosystem conservation and green development. During the trip, Xi told provincial officials that Guizhou’s greatest development force and competitive advantage is a great green environment. Zeng Yun, who operates a ferry at Huawu Port, is keenly aware of the improving environment of the Liuchong River and the increasing number of tourists flocking to the village, which is surrounded by mountains. Zeng and her husband depended on fish farming for a living, although they also occasionally transported tourists. After a 2018 ban on polluting fish farms in waterways, they took care of the booming ferry business. “As the local environment improves, there are more and more tourists,” said Zeng, 40, adding that it was not unusual for her to cross the Liuchong River anymore. 30 times a day when busy. According to a report by ThePaper.cn, Huawu was so overwhelmed with tourists on February 13 that the local tourism board issued a warning suggesting that some tourists choose other destinations to help alleviate the situation. “Hearing that Huawu is a popular tourist destination, we thought about visiting,” said a male tourist who recently visited the village. Fascinated by the beautiful mountains and clear waters near Huawu, he and his wife decided to stay longer than planned, he added. In response to tourists flocking to Huawu, villagers have opened 16 rural beach resorts, said Yang Xianglian, deputy head of the village committee, adding that more home restaurants are expected to open as many villagers consider opportunities in the area. Wang Guangyuan, who opened a restaurant in 2016, said he and his wife worked from early in the morning until late in the afternoon. “There are hardly any empty seats at dinner time, even on normal days,” he said, adding that they are even busier on holidays and the family earns at least $ 100. 000 yuan ($ 15,500) per year thanks to the company.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://global.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202107/14/WS60ee23ffa310efa1bd661a14.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos