Boris Johnson sowed dangerous ambiguity over Covid rules with mixed messages for Freedom Day

Sixty years ago, Daniel Ellsberg, then a Harvard graduate student, wrote a now seminal article on behavioral economics. The conclusions of risk, ambiguity and wild axioms pose a fundamental challenge to the conventional rational choice economic model, as well as to the government’s current strategy against Covid.

Despite its seemingly esoteric nature, an experiment conducted by Ellsberg has important practical implications.

He handed people an urn containing 50 black balls and 50 red balls, first offering them a bet to win if a red ball appeared, and then a bet to win if a black one was drawn. Unsurprisingly, the participants were indifferent between the two bets.

The next urn contained 100 balls with an unknown mixture of red and black balls. Participants were offered the same bets, and many gave up taking the bet.

This was the premise of ambiguity aversion: people knew there was a risk they would lose in the first experience, but the odds were clear. In the second, the uncertainty sparked widespread disgust.

The same process occurred for the relaxation of containment measures, therefore riddled with ambiguity. From Monday it will no longer be illegal not to wear a mask on public transport, ministers said we must wear them.

Throughout the Covid Crisis, apparently deliberately confused what is law and what is simply direction. Last year most people didn’t care – they wanted protection first and foremost.

Now, with a clear majority of adults being doubly vaccinated, there is growing irritation at the ambiguity of government messages.

True, opinion polls suggest that a significant number of people do not want the lockdown lifted, but those opinions are belied by the actions people are taking. Traffic levels are above pre-pandemic levels, stadiums and bars are crowded.

The ambiguity sown by mixed messages risks creating aversion to returning to real life. People don’t know what rules to follow and when, and they don’t know what rules others will follow and when.

This is compounded by another well-established concept in behavioral economics, known as the tip rule.

In the 1990s, Nobel Laureate Daniel Kahneman formulated the Peak Rule based on a series of imaginative experiments. Many of our experiences have definite beginnings and ends, for example we go to a restaurant, have our meal and leave.

In such circumstances, Kahneman argued that our memories of them are not determined by how we feel about them on average over their entire duration, but rather by a combination of how we felt when the experience took hold. been the most intense, the peak, and just at the end.

A few months ago vaccine euphoria was high and it looked like a positive end to the pandemic experience. Now it dissolves into a series of ifs and buts and maybes.

The government should send a clear and unequivocal message that very few otherwise healthy people are at risk of hospitalization and death. For the double jabbed, the risk is even lower.

A small minority still have to take precautions. But the vast majority can now live their lives in a perfectly normal way.





