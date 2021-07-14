How Angela Merkel got along with her American counterparts – POLITICO





BERLIN Angela Merkel roasted wild boar to George W. Bush, discovered a soul mate in Barack Obama and explained the basics of international law to Donald Trump.

And on Thursday, the German Chancellor will arrive at the White House to try to cement a relationship with Joe Biden, her fourth and, given his impending retirement from politics, the last US president.

In her 16 years in power, Merkel outlasted countless foreign counterparts, including three US presidents: she ruled Germany during the three years of Bush’s second term, the eight years of Obama’s presidency, and the turbulent four years of Trump’s tenure.

With some of the former occupants of the White House, Merkel has enjoyed cordial, constructive and even warm relations; with others, the relationship was downright difficult.

As she flies to Washington on Wednesday to meet Biden, here’s a look back at how she got along with the U.S. Presidents who came before her.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel with US President George W. Bush in 2006 | Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images Bush: post-Schrder heat

When Merkel took office as Chancellor in 2005, relations between the White House and the German Chancellery were at an all-time low. In 2003 and 2004, Bush clashed with Merkels’ predecessor, Social Democrat Gerhard Schrder, over the invasion of Iraq and Germany’s involvement (or lack thereof) in it. war.

Things were going so badly that then US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice said there was a poisonous atmosphere between the two governments.

Merkel therefore represented the opportunity for a fresh start with Bush, an opportunity he gladly seized. After the couples first met at the White House in 2006, Bush praised his German counterpart, saying that she was truly refreshing to work with and that he was delighted to collaborate with her.

Now we have a chance to turn a new chapter in our relationship, Bush said at the time.

Reflecting Bush’s open style, Merkel had a warm and easygoing relationship with her American counterpart. Bush visited Merkel’s home state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern in 2006, where the couple ate roast boar dinner and toured the Merkels parliamentary district; she returned the favor in 2007, flying to Crawford, Texas, for a visit and informal talks at the Bush family ranch.

He’s friendly and open, and she’s reacted to that, said James D. Bindenagel, who served as U.S. ambassador and special envoy for Holocaust issues under Bill Clinton and Bush, and who now teaches at the ‘Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms University in Bonn. They had a very friendly relationship, he’s the guy you’d want to go have a beer with, and she actually did.

Perhaps the most awkward moment in their relationship came at the G8 summit in St. Petersburg in 2006, when Bush got a little too friendly: he walked over to Merkel and gave her a quick massage. shoulder, to which she reacted with visible discomfort. The incident, which made headlines at the time, did not appear to hamper their relationship in the future.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel with US President Barack Obama in 2016 | Carsten Koall / Getty Images Obama: A Close and Thriving Partnership

In the final months of Obama’s presidency, with the White House and the world reeling from Trump’s election, one of Obama’s last overseas trips was to see Merkel in Berlin.

During this trip, in November 2016, Obama called Merkel an exceptional partner and praised her integrity, veracity, thoughtfulness, saying that if he was a German voter, he would certainly choose to elect her for another term. .

It was the culmination of a slow but steady deepening of the relationship between Obama and Merkel: by the time he stepped down in 2017, the two politicians had built a relationship full of goodwill and mutual understanding.

There was really a personal bond that developed between Obama and Merkel, said Charles Kupchan, who served as Obama’s European affairs expert on the National Security Council. You could see it. You could feel it. There was real friendship.

They didn’t start so close. It took years for the relationship of the two leaders to evolve into the partnership and affection they still have today. This is in part due to the different political styles of the two leaders: Obama came to power after a campaign filled with sweeping rhetoric and lofty rhetoric, while Merkel has always been low-key and down-to-earth.

(In fact, when then-candidate Obama set out to deliver a campaign speech at Berlin’s iconic Brandenburg Gate in the summer of 2008, Merkel said she found the plan a bit odd; he instead spoke at the Victory Column in Berlin’s Tiergarten park.)

Things got even more complicated in 2013 when news broke that the United States’ National Security Agency (NSA) had tapped Merkel’s cell phone. The Chancellor was furious, expressing her displeasure directly to Obama; the incident, which is part of a larger scandal surrounding the extent of NSA surveillance, has caused serious tensions in US-German relations.

But the relationship has evolved over the last few years of Obama’s tenure. The real turning point for Obama and Merkel came in 2014, Kupchan said: After Flight MH17 crashed over Ukraine, it looked like Germany and the United States were finally on the same page. wave regarding their strategy towards Russia and the two could work more. constructively and closely together.

This close relationship reverberated across all levels of government: During the last few years of Obama’s presidency, Kupchan remembered being in contact with his German counterparts almost every day. And while Obama and Merkel certainly have different political styles, Kupchan said they’ve started to discover they have more in common than they realized.

They are quite similar in many ways, he said. They are both brain politicians; they believe in deliberative democracy. They are risk averse; they are ideological centrists. And so there was a lot to bring them together.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel with then US President Donald Trump in 2018 | Leon Neal / Getty Images Trump: a 180-degree turn

When Merkel visited Trump in the White House just months after taking office in March 2017, the couple sat in chairs in the Oval Office for a photoshoot. As photographers asked them to shake hands, Merkel turned to Trump and asked: Do you want to have a handshake? Trump ignored the request, grimacing and telling the cameras: Thank you, thank you.

The inappropriate handshake seemed like an apt metaphor for the two politicians’ report over the next four years: a series of misunderstandings, fundamental disagreements, and a lack of personal warmth.

The 180-degree turnaround from a personality like President Obama to Donald Trump has been a challenge for everyone, including the Chancellor, said Peter Beyer, a Merkels Christian Democrats politician who is the transatlantic coordinator of the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Trump’s comments on Merkel during the 2016 campaign hadn’t exactly set the couple in place for a close relationship: Speaking of Merkel’s decision to allow more than a million refugees in Germany, Trump said that ‘she should be ashamed of herself. And when he found out Merkel was named Person of the Year by Time Magazines, Trump tweeted, they picked the person [sic] which ruins Germany.

After Trump’s election, Merkel offered him congratulations and a veiled message about his policies. In a statement, she listed the common values ​​shared by the United States and Germany, including democracy, freedom and the rule of law: It is on the basis of these values ​​that I wish to offer close cooperation , she said.

In early conversations with Trump, it appears Merkel tried to build a constructive relationship, even explaining the Geneva Convention to him during a phone call during her first weeks in office. When she came to Washington that spring, she sought to find common ground.

She attempted a charm offensive and she failed, if you will, to change him, change his character and positively influence the way he communicated with us, Beyer said of that first visit to the White House. It was complicated and it never got better over time.

The relationship wasn’t exactly helped by Trump’s Berlin envoy Richard Grenell, who burst onto the scene in the spring of 2018 with a series of brash requests. Trump also continued to personally castigate Merkel, tweeting about German crime rates and her refugee policy. That, coupled with a change in trade policy and its rhetoric towards the European Union and NATO, caused damage to the US-German relationship which is still being repaired today.

So Trump’s change in politics and personality in Biden is part of the reason officials on both sides of the Atlantic see things going much easier with the current president than the previous one.

The personal connection cannot be overstated, Kupchan said. And I think that’s good news from the point of view of the Biden presidency because Biden believes in personal relationships, he thinks diplomacy is about building personal relationships, and he invests time and energy to establish. relationships with key foreign partners.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/george-bush-joe-biden-donald-trump-barack-obama-angela-merkel-germany-us/

