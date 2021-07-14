Don’t throw away Didi but don’t buy it either





Too big to fail. That’s what they said about the banks when taxpayers bailed them out during the housing crisis (no, not the potentially looming one) of 2008. And, of course, they were right. But Didi (NYSE: DIDI) is not a subprime mortgage bank. It is a carpooling service, the Chinese counterpart of Uber. I bought it during the IPO and, after a lifetime of regrets (both personal and financial), this is my most recent mistake worth placing on such a dubious list. It seemed like a no-brainer. CNBC’s Jim Cramer, who is far from a very risky investor and commentator (leaving the aforementioned subprime mortgage debacle that he did not see – who can forget Cramer categorically stating: “Bear Sterns is fine! “), Cramer told his viewers to” buy as many shares as they can “in Didi. In all fairness, who could have predicted that Beijing will crack down on Didi so harshly so soon after its IPO? Well, it turns out that Chinese regulators may have told the company not to go public, according to a New York Times investigation. If this is true, it was a warning from Beijing that it was unwise to ignore. Now, as the stock drops, investors are holding onto the bag. Did Beijing want? Does Xi Jinping want to decouple as much as Biden’s predecessor? The colorful and violent imagery expressed in Xi’s speech during the Communist Party’s recent centenary should have been enough to warn that Xi may intensify his already antagonistic stance both towards the West and towards China’s biggest corporations. Does Xi really care about Didi’s data from a national security perspective or is he just trying to punish Chinese companies for listing overseas? Both? Hard to say. But one thing is certain: buying Chinese stocks has become even more dangerous for American investors, myself included. How do you say “sorry” in Mandarin? If I could go back a week, I would leave Didi’s stock alone. It’s just not worth it, considering how many US growth stocks one can choose from. So if you haven’t bought it, then don’t even at these levels. But if you did, don’t sell right away. The hope here is that Didi is just too big to fail. The story continues Speaking to CNBC on Tuesday, Christian Cadeo, managing partner for Asia at Big Idea Ventures and an early investor in Didi, said Didi would be “dead money” for at least 45 days. However, Cadeo qualified that, saying he’s still a long time on the business and expects a resolution with Beijing fairly soon. His reasoning? The carpooling service remains “too big to fail”. He said the company would likely apologize, pay a fine and apply for a double listing to appease Chinese authorities. Time will tell if Didi is worth the risk. But, at least for the next 45 days, investors should expect a bumpy ride. I know I am. See more Benzinga 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

