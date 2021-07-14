Jokowi supports the rencana door-to-door vaccination plan





DRAWING. President Joko Widodo

Journalist: Abdul Basith Bardan | Editor: Herlina Kartika Dewi KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA. President Joko Widodo supports the door-to-door vaccination program. The program brings vaccines to the community directly at home. So that later it is hoped to be able to provide wider vaccination to the community. “This door to door is good, it means we go house to house wanting the vaccine to be injected immediately. I think this door to door program is very good,” he said. . The State Intelligence Agency (BIN) also supports the door-to-door vaccination program. This involved BIN medical staff visiting the homes of residents of Cijantung village, Pasar Rebo district. BIN deputy for foreign intelligence, Major General Agoes Joesni, said the activity was carried out with the aim of finding and detecting people who wanted to be vaccinated immediately but were hampered by distance or other administration. Read also: Watch Covid-19 vaccination for students, listen to President Jokowi’s message It turns out that the number is quite large, in RT 06 there are 400 inhabitants. As many as 200 people have been vaccinated, while the other 200 are still searching one by one who intend to be vaccinated, Agoes explained. Agoes also reported that with the home vaccination program, BIN had the opportunity to provide social assistance to the community in the form of basic necessities and complete vitamins. In addition, through this program, data collection for people with congenital diseases is also carried out. In RT 06, it turns out that most people have high blood pressure and diabetes. This prevents some people from getting vaccinated, he continued. For information, based on data from the Covid-19 Handling Task Force, to date 36.91 million injections of the first dose have been carried out. Meanwhile, Indonesia’s immunization target is 181.5 million people to achieve community resilience or herd immunity. DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for providing useful and quality articles. As a thank you for your attention, there is a free gift voucher that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.



Reporter: Abdul Basith Bardan

Editor: Herlina Kartika Dewi

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kontan.co.id/news/jokowi-dukung-rencana-vaksinasi-door-to-door The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

