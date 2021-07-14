PM claims to help nation using technology – Pakistan





Posted on July 14, 2021 at 10:46 a.m.

The Prime Minister said that we want overseas Pakistanis to participate in the voting process.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Wednesday assured bringing relief to the nation by using the latest technology.

Addressing a groundbreaking ceremony for the Punjab Letters of Administration and Certificates of Succession Initiative, the Prime Minister said that we are also introducing e-governance to improve the performance of public sector departments.

He said land registers for all major cities, including the federal capital, will be computerized by August.

The Prime Minister said overseas Pakistanis are a valuable asset of the country and contribute enormously to the national economy through their remittances. He said a foolproof system will be put in place allowing overseas Pakistanis to vote in elections.

Imran Khan said electronic voting machines will be introduced to eliminate election rigging. He said that we will put in place a system such that the election results are acceptable to the losing parties.

In his remarks on this occasion, Justice Minister Farogh Naseem said that the implementation of the laws developed under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has started. He said the letters of administration and estate certificates initiative would significantly reduce the burden on the courts.

The Minister of Law said that this mechanism is working successfully in Islamabad and its benefits will also be seen to reach millions of people in Punjab. He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s government also passed this law.

