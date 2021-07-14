Analysis: Nicola Sturgeon walks away from Boris Johnson’s “Freedom Day”





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:53.3605%"/> Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon arrives to receive her second dose of the Oxford / AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the NHS Louisa Jordan vaccination center in Glasgow, Scotland. Picture date: Monday June 21, 2021. But the prime minister has tightened that new level from what was initially planned, with face mask and social distancing requirements to remain, and homework to be encouraged. Ms Sturgeon appears to be trying to distance herself from Boris Johnson’s Freedom Day. Register now to our public service bulletins – get the latest news on Coronavirus Register now to our public service bulletins – get the latest news on Coronavirus While Scotland’s Covid restrictions have been markedly different from those in England and the rest of the UK, there has been a notable rapprochement in recent months. After it became clear that differences in international travel requirements are easily compromised, with many travelers simply going to an English airport and driving across the border, Scotland is now part of a four-country approach. when it comes to travel. This will continue, with Scotland joining England in removing isolation requirements for double-bite arrivals from Orange List countries from next week. Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more Covid Scotland: How does the Level 0 rules of July 19 compare to those elsewhere in the UK? And the next step in easing restrictions in both countries will take place on July 19. The Scottish Government’s previous language of a change in approach, with the easing tied only to the success of the vaccine, and a passage of undated data to the reverse, suggested a much greater alignment with England than before. But while the easing will still take place, Ms Sturgeon has now taken a stronger stance to maintain some restrictions. Face masks will still be mandatory, gatherings will be limited, hospitality will be restricted, and nightclubs will not be allowed to open. The message has also drifted away: we will not abandon you, Nicola Sturgeon told clinically vulnerable people on Tuesday, after previously saying she would not use young people as guinea pigs. This caution is a welcome and responsible choice, but the increased similarities between Scotland and England can make it more difficult to enforce stricter rules here. The amended level 0 has already been called 0.5 and some may be less convinced by beyond level 0 than the freedom message pushed south of the border. As the gap widens between Scotland and the rest of the UK, and individuals and businesses continue to tire of the restrictions, a clear message will be more important than ever. A message from the editor: Thanks for reading this article. We depend on your support more than ever, as the change in consumption habits caused by the coronavirus is having an impact on our advertisers. If you haven’t already, please consider supporting our trusted and verified journalism by subscribing to a digital subscription.

