Detained Kyrgyz-Turkish educator says he was abducted by Kyrgyz men

Kyrgyz-Turkish educator Orhan Inandi, currently held by the Turks, says he was kidnapped in Bishkek at the end of May by three Kyrgyz men, who could be part of the country’s security services, before being transferred to Turkey, where he is accused of being involved in terrorist activities.

In his first public comments on what happened around Inandi’s disappearance on May 31, lawyer Halil Ibrahim Yilmaz told RFE / RL on July 13 that his client told him that three men fluent in the Kyrgyz, possibly Kyrgyz police, security services or some other Kyrgyz state entity, kidnapped him.

Kyrgyz officials have previously denied allegations that they are colluding with Turkish intelligence to kidnap Inandi. However, some Kyrgyz lawmakers have accused the Central Asian nation’s security officials and the government of their complicity or incompetence in Inandi’s case.

According to Yilmaz, the kidnappers blindfolded Inandi and carried him by car for several hours before he was put on a plane and taken to Turkey.

It was not clear whether Inandi had been taken to Turkey via a third country.

The disappearance of Inandi, the head of the education network Sapat in Kyrgyzstan, has sparked numerous protests in Bishkek, with protesters demanding that the government find the educator.

On July 5, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkish intelligence agents kidnapped Inandi and took him to Turkey, describing Inandi as one of the main Central Asian leaders of the religious-led movement. Turkish US-based Fethullah Gulen, a friend turned enemy of Erdogan. that Ankara accuses of a murderous coup attempt in 2016.

Turkey has severely cracked down on suspected members of the Gülen movement, which it considers a terrorist organization, by arresting tens of thousands of people and purging civil service and the military. He also continued the Gülen movement abroad. Erdogan admitted that more than 100 people with suspected links to the Gulen movement were brought to Turkey from other countries.

Yilmaz told RFE / RL that his client rejected the charges of membership in a terrorist group.

Human Rights Watch said in a statement last week that Turkish and Kyrgyz authorities abducted, forcibly disappeared and extrajudicially transferred “Inandi to Turkey.”

Erbol Sultanbaev, spokesman for Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, denied that the authorities were involved in the kidnapping, calling the charges completely absurd. added that there had been three previous attempts to kidnap the educator and all of them had been foiled.

Inandi, 53, has lived in Kyrgyzstan since 1995 and holds dual Turkish-Kyrgyz nationality.