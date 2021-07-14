Garuda Indonesia Employees Union (GIAA) admits in letter to President Jokowi, what’s in it?





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – The Joint United Garuda Union (Sekber) has requested that the President Joko Widodo save PT Garuda Indonesia Tbk. (GIAA) on the verge of bankruptcy. This Sekber consists of the Garuda Employees Union (Sekarga), the Garuda Pilots Association (APG) and the Garuda Indonesia Cabin Crew Association (IKAGI). Based on a letter dated July 12, 2021, the Garuda Indonesia Employees’ Union Association disclosed the terms flag bearer Garuda Indonesia is currently on the verge of bankruptcy due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. This condition greatly affects operational activities. “In addition to the impact of Covid-19, there is also the impact of past charges related to aircraft and engine purchases made by the Board of Directors in the past and also the impact of not being managed as much as possible by several potential companies. business lines, including captive market corporate accounts or all official agency travel, state and non-state budget users, freight business lines and charter business lines ” , indicates the letter, quoted Wednesday (14/6/2021). This employee union revealed that internally Garuda Indonesia terminated employment (PHK), out of a total of 7,900 employees in 2019, 2,000 employees were downsized in 2020 and currently in 2021 it is in the process of making layoffs that are expected to reduce more than 1,000 employees. In addition to layoffs, employees who are still actively working face deductions and delays in paying their wages, all of which are a form of sacrifice as Garuda Indonesia employees. “Given the status TP. Garuda Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, is a national carrier whose shareholding is 60.54 percent owned by the state, so we ask for the support of Mr. President Joko Widodo to help save the continuity flag bearer Garuda Indonesia, ”he said. The combination of the three union agencies said that Jokowi is expecting five backers, namely first backing option 1 of the SOEs ministry to save the continuity of the GIAA coded company. This bailout option can prevent the business from going bankrupt by creditors. This option also received the full support of Commission VI of the DPR-RI during the RDP with directors Garuda on Thursday, June 2, 2021. “That the president support the rejection of option 2 of the ministry of public enterprises chosen by the board of directors of Garuda. The reason for the rejection of option 2 is that the process goes through PKPU and has the potential to be bankrupted by creditors, ”he explained. Third, the President can help disburse the remainder of the PEN FUND amounting to Rs 7.5 trillion in direct equity participation and not through the Mandatory Convertible Bonds (MCB) program or operational fund support. , given that his condition is currently on the verge of bankruptcy and is in danger of shutting down operations. Fourth, request the acceleration of the establishment of a tourism ecosystem as a program of the Minister of Public Enterprises to accelerate the recovery of the national economy, especially in the tourism sector. Finally, form a team to audit all aircraft and aircraft engine purchase transactions in the past, and anyone who is found should be prosecuted. This letter was signed by Sekarga General Chairman Dwi Yulianta, APG Muzaeni Chairman and IKAGI General Chairman Achmad Haeruman. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

