China plans to launch national emissions trading program in July





A coal-fired power plant can be seen behind a factory in China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, October 31, 2010. REUTERS / David Gray

Preparation work “roughly completed”, according to the deputy minister

Diagram to cover more than 2000 power plants in phase 1

Sources say the launch ceremony is expected on Friday BEIJING, July 14 (Reuters) – Trading will begin later this month on China’s National Carbon Emissions Trading System (ETS), the Environment Ministry said on Wednesday, providing an update on the launch which was to take place in June. The new emissions trading system is part of China’s plans to use “market mechanisms” to help push its carbon emissions – now the world’s highest – to a peak before 2030 and to net zero by 2060. But the long-awaited program has been repeatedly delayed, in part because of concerns about the transparency of emissions data, with a case exposed this month of data tampered with by an electricity company. Preparatory work was now “mostly finished,” Zhao Yingmin, vice minister of ecology and environment, said at a press briefing. “We will choose a time to launch the national ETS and carry out the exchanges in July,” he added. Although Zhao did not give an exact date for the first exchange, sources with knowledge of the ministry’s plans are expecting a launch ceremony on Friday. Read more Carbon trading was initially scheduled to start before the end of June, although no reason was given for the delay. China expects its ETS to become the largest carbon market, by volume, in the world. Read more Later Wednesday, the European Union is expected to unveil an ambitious plan to tackle climate change, including an overhaul of its ETS. Read more PRICE ON CARBON The establishment of a nationwide trading system in China was first announced by President Xi Jinping before the signing of the Paris climate agreement at the end of 2015. A “soft launch” of the system took place at the end of 2017, but no transactions took place. . China has already established seven local pilot exchanges, on which 406 million tonnes of greenhouse gas permits were traded in the middle of last year. The first phase of the national ETS will cover more than 2,000 power plants and expand to other sectors – including cement, steel and aluminum – in due course, Zhao said, although he did not did not provide a precise timetable. Zhao said the accuracy of emissions data was the top priority of the national carbon market. He added that the quality of the national ETS data was now broadly in line with the requirements, after years of reporting and verifying the data. Like other carbon exchanges, the Chinese ETS awards emission permits to participating companies, which they can use for their own compliance purposes or sell in the market. However, the Chinese system is based on the amount of carbon produced per unit of output, rather than absolute emission levels, which means that it is far from guaranteed that it will reduce total CO2 in the short term. . Zhao said the carbon price on the exchange would be “difficult to predict,” but noted that the average across the seven pilot exchanges was 40-50 yuan ($ 6.18- $ 7.72) per ton. . “If the price is too low, it will weaken the enthusiasm of companies to reduce emissions,” he said. “Too high, and it will put too heavy a burden on high carbon businesses.” ($ 1 = 6.4754 yuan) Reporting by Muyu Xu and David Stanway; Editing by Clarence Fernandez, Kim Coghill and Simon Cameron-Moore Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

