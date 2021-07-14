Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to expand bilateral trade relations





ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Uzbekistan are all set to sign a bilateral transit trade agreement on Thursday (July 15th) to increase the volume of trade between the two countries.

The Prime Minister’s Trade and Investment Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood left for Tashkent (Uzbekistan) yesterday (Tuesday). He was accompanied by government officials and a large business delegation. The Commerce Ministry said the two countries will sign a bilateral transit trade agreement during the visit. Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also Minister in charge of Trade, will attend the signing ceremony.

Meanwhile, the 6th session of the Pakistan-Uzbekistan Joint Ministerial Commission will be held today (Wednesday) followed by the Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Forum “Silk Route Reconnect” on July 15-16, 2021. As part of the “Silk MOC’s Route Reconnect Policy ”Pakistan will provide Uzbekistan with access to its seaports and beyond and Pakistan will have access to the republics of Central Asia and beyond.

Trans-Afghan Railway Line Project Will Be First Step To Connect Central Asian Transportation Network To Pakistani Sea Ports

Officials informed that the transit trade agreement would allow goods to pass in vehicles through Uzbekistan and its border points with other Central Asian Republics (CAR), including rail and road. Meanwhile, Pakistan would also offer the same facilities to Tajikistan, with the exception of India. They further stated that the Transit Trade Agreement would be governed by the Customs Convention on the International Transport of Goods under Cover of TIR (International Road Transport). Earlier on April 30 this year, the very first shipment under the Convention on the International Transport of Goods for the transit traffic of goods across the border had left Pakistan for Uzbekistan via the Torkham border customs post. . Islamabad signed the Convention on the International Transport of Goods under Cover of TIR Carnets (TIR Convention) in August 2015, which is a multilateral treaty that does not entail any payment of customs duties and taxes. Pakistan ratified the convention in January 2016.

In April 2021, the first virtual summit between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev took place. During the wide-ranging talks, views were exchanged on bilateral, regional and international issues. The two leaders reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations, with particular emphasis on political, commercial, security and defense, educational and cultural fields. Prime Minister Imran Khan underlined the importance of strengthening political and diplomatic ties, accelerating trade and economic cooperation, ensuring the early finalization of the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) and the China Trade Agreement. transit (TTA), to increase cooperation in security and defense and to take measures to deepen mutual collaboration in the fields of education, culture and tourism.

The Prime Minister highlighted Pakistan’s economic security paradigm and the shift in focus to geoeconomics. He stressed that Central Asia was a region of particular interest in this vision.

The level of progress of the trans-Afghan railway line project, agreed between Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan at the beginning of this year, was reviewed. The project would be a first step in connecting the Central Asian transport network to the Pakistani seaports of Gwadar, Karachi and Port Qasim. Prime Minister Imran Khan said that once completed, the initiative will transform the geo-economic dynamics of the entire regime. President Mirziyoyev reiterated his invitation to Prime Minister Imran Khan to participate in the high-level international conference on regional connectivity, to be held in Tashkent in July. 2021.

