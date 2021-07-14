Garuda Employees Union sends letter to Jokowi, here is the content!

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The United Garuda Joint Union (Sekber) sent a letter to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) containing a request to rescue PT Garuda Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. (GIAA) on the verge of bankruptcy.

This Sekber consists of the Garuda Employees Union (Sekarga), the Garuda Pilots Association (APG) and the Garuda Indonesia Cabin Crew Association (IKAGI). The letter was sent on July 12, 2021, with the numberSECRET/ 020 / VII/ 2021, with the subject: Request for support for flag-bearer Garuda Indonesia threatened with ceasing its activities.

The letter was signed by Dwi Yulianta, the general chairman of Sekarga, Captain Muzaeni who is the chairman of APG and Achmad Haeruman who is the general chairman of IKAGI..

“First of all, allow us from Sekarga, Garuda Pilots Association and Garuda Indonesia Cabin Crew Association, who are members of the Garuda Bersatu Joint Union, to report on the state of the flag bearer Garuda Indonesia to the president, “the letter said, quoted by CNBC Indonesia on Wednesday (7/14).

This secretary reveals the conditions flag bearer Garuda Indonesia is currently on the verge of bankruptcy due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. This condition greatly affects operational activities.

“In addition to the impact of Covid-19, there is also the impact of past charges related to aircraft and engine purchases made by managers in the past and also the impact of not being managed to the maximum by several potential trades, including captive market corporate accounts (all business trips). state and non-state budget user agencies), commercial freight lines and commercial charter lines, ”the secretary of state wrote.

The secretary of state also said that internally Garuda Indonesia terminated his employment (PHK), out of a total of 7,900 employees in 2019, 2,000 employees were terminated in 2020.

Currently in 2021 undergoing layoffs that are expected to reduce more than 1,000 employees.

“In addition to layoffs, employees who are still actively working are subject to deductions and delays in paying their wages, all of which are a form of our sacrifice as employees of Garuda Indonesia.”

Therefore, given Garuda Indonesia’s status as a national airline with 60.54% state / government ownership, the Secretary of State sought the support of President Jokowi.

“We call on President Joko Widodo to help save the continuity of flag carrier Garuda Indonesia.

The support we expect is:

Firstly, President Jokowi wants to support option 1 of the Ministry of Public Enterprises to preserve the continuity of the phage transporter Garuda Indonesia, because by choosing option 1, Garuda will avoid the risk of bankruptcy of creditors, as provided for in Law No. ° 37 of 2004 concerning Bankruptcy.

This option 1 received the full support of Commission VI of the DPR-RI during the RDP (hearing meeting) with the directors of Garuda on Thursday, June 2, 2021. Option 1 is an injection of funds from the government.

Second, President Jokowi would support the rejection of SOE Ministry Option 2 chosen by Garuda’s board of directors. The reason for denying option 2 is that the process goes through PKPU and has the potential to be bankrupted by creditors, as regulated by Bankruptcy Law No. 37 of 2004.

Option 2 is the Debt Payment Obligation Deferral Request (PKPU).

Third, it can be assumed that President Jokowi can help disburse the remaining National Economic Recovery (PEN) funds of 7.5 trillion rupees in direct equity and not through the Mandatory Convertible Bonds (MCB) program. or assistance from the operational fund, given that Garuda’s current situation is on the verge of bankruptcy and has threatened to shut down its activities.

Fourth, it can be assumed that President Jokowi can help accelerate the formation of the Tourism Ecosystem Holding as a program of the Minister of Public Enterprises (Erick Thohir) to accelerate the recovery of the national economy, especially in the tourism sector.

Fifth, it can be assumed that President Jokowi can form a team to conduct an audit of all aircraft and aircraft engine purchase transactions in the past and any proven person should be prosecuted.

In addition, the secretary wrote, in an effort to save flag bearer Garuda Indonesia, his party also considered several important things.

First, history reports that the people of Aceh made a major contribution to the existence of the first national commercial flight in the Republic of Indonesia.

Indeed, the precursor of the purchase of the first plane of the Republic of Indonesia came from the proceeds of donations from the people of Aceh to the first president of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. Sukarno in 1948.

Based on the results of the donation, President Ir. Soekarno purchased the Republic of Indonesia’s first aircraft, the RI-001 Seulawah, and eventually the Garuda Indonesia flag carrier was created.

“What the people of Aceh is a manifestation of commitment to nation and state with a pure red spirit and a high sense of nationalism and commitment to the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia.” , indicates the press release.

Second, that the flag-bearer Garuda Indonesia participated in the struggle at the start of Indonesian independence by transporting weapons, troops and logistics from domestic and international flights, as well as as a bridge National Air Force from Sabang to Merauke as well as carrying the Red and White Flag to foreign countries in the fulfillment of the Indonesian introductory mission.

“For this reason, we really hope that Mr. President Joko Widodo is willing to help save the continuity of the flag carrier Garuda Indonesia. So, we pass this request on, thank you for all the help and support, Mr. President “, concluded the statement.

The letter was sent in copy to the president of the MPR-RI, the president of the DPR-RI, the president of the DPD-RI, the minister of finance, the minister of public enterprises, the minister of tourism and the creative economy, to the Minister of Transport, the president and members of Commission VI DPR-RI, the president and members of Commission DPR-RI V. RI, the family of the first president of the Republic of Indonesia Mr. Ir. Soekarno, representatives of the Aceh community who contributed to the purchase of the RI-001 Seulawah aircraft; and the directors and commissioners of Garuda.

Regarding this letter, CNBC Indonesia attempted to contact Garuda CEO Irfan Setiaputra to request a response regarding the union’s letter, but was unable to comment.

The Ministry of Public Enterprises and the management of Garuda have in fact appointed at least five financial and legal consultants to start the process of restructuring the entire debt of the public airline, which has risen from $ 20 trillion. rupees to 70 trillion rupees.

Based on Irfan Setiaputra’s presentation document at the DPR RI Commission VI hearing meeting on Monday (6/21/2021), which was broadcast from DPR RI Youtube, it was stated than the five consulting firms were.

They are McKinsey & Company (business advisor), PT Mandiri Sekuritas (senior advisor), Guggenheim Partners (financial advisor) and legal advisor Cleary Gottlieb, and Assegaf Hamzah & Partners.

“Garuda already has a new business model plan for 2022-2026, to bridge the current conditions and the new GA, a strategic plan is needed which is carried out in stages during the period June-December 2021” , wrote Garuda’s management, quoted on Tuesday (6/22/2021). .

[Gambas:Video CNBC]

(bag bag)





