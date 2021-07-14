Bihar sculptor makes PM Modi statues that double as a money storage bank





A Bihar-based sculptor made a miniature statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which can be used as a money storage bank. Jai Prakash from Muzaffarpur got the idea when Modi announced a “Janata Curfew” on March 22 last year aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19. According to Prakash, the storage bank can hold up to Rs 1 lakh, in coins and cash. Prakash said he wanted to make sculptures to inspire children to become like Modi. He said it could be used to get them to know the prime minister, who he said is “the best in the world”. “I felt he was making efforts to save the country,” Prakash said, referring to the prime minister, according to an ANI report. “I decided to do it to save money.” The silver bank took about a month to do, he added. He started selling it in the market soon after making it. However, the artist has not yet received a financial benefit for his work. Hoping to get the same, he said even a loan would help his business. We can save money (coins and bills) worth around Rs 1 Lakh. It took me about a month to do it, after which I started selling it in the market. This can also be used to teach children about our PM, who is the best in the world: Jai Prakash, a sculptor in Muzaffarpur (2/2) pic.twitter.com/cSNb3OqYHP– ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2021 The Prime Minister is no stranger to statues made in his image. In 2017, one of his fans announced his intention to build a temple in his name with a 100-foot statue. JP Singh, a retired engineer from Meerut, western Uttar Pradesh, plans to build a 100-foot Modi statue in the town of Sardhana. Singh, who retired from government service last week, is also considering building a temple named “Modi Mandir”, although he has made it clear that it is only named in honor of the prime minister and that it would in no way be used to worship man. Singh said he would organize a “Bhoomi Pujan” to start construction on October 23. Modi’s wax statue was officially unveiled at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in London in 2016. Praising the hard work of the artists, Modi said, “What can I say? When it comes to art, the Madame Tussauds team is exceptional in what they do. What Lord Brahma normally does is what the performers do there. “The figure was dressed in his signature cream kurta with a jacket and was featured in a traditional pose doing a namaste gesture. He had been involved in it. the creation of his figure and had given Madame Tussauds artists are sitting in New Delhi. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

