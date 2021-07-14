Green money for low carbon





An aerial view shows Yueshanhu Park in Guiyang, capital of southwest China’s Guizhou Province, July 10, 2021. [Photo/Xinhua]

Experts called for stepped-up measures to harness the potential of green finance in promoting a low-carbon transformation as the country moves forward with its climate goals. Liu Yanhua, director of the National Expert Committee on Climate Change, cited a prediction by the Bank of China that achieving the goal of carbon neutrality by 2060 would require billions of yuan. Addressing a carbon neutrality forum held on the sidelines of the ECO Forum Global Guiyang 2021 in Guiyang, Guizhou Province, Liu said on Tuesday that there was a huge funding gap to turn the target into reality. “Government funding could only help close a very small part of the gap. The market will need to play a major role in bridging it,” he said. Launched in 2009, the ECO Forum Global Guiyang is the only national level international forum in China on the topic of ecological civilization. Ecological civilization is a concept promoted by President Xi Jinping for a balanced and sustainable development characterized by the harmonious coexistence of man and nature. Under the theme “Green and Low Carbon Development – Fostering a Living Community for Man and Nature”, this year’s forum attracted more than 500 participants, including high level politicians, leading experts plan and members of national and foreign international organizations. The two-day event ended on Tuesday. China should speed up the establishment of a carbon emissions assessment system for new projects, which should cover not only construction but also their entire life cycle, Liu said. He said such an assessment could guide financial institutions to invest in low-carbon projects and help prevent the construction of long-life, fuel-intensive infrastructure, facilities and equipment. carbon. The Ministry of Ecology and Environment has set up a pilot program for the assessment, but Liu said he hopes the process can be speeded up so that the system can soon be rolled out nationwide. “This will not only improve the efficiency of investments, but also promote the building of a beautiful China,” he said. Substantial institutional reforms will be needed in the country’s financial sector as China strives to promote green finance, which requires clear allocation of responsibilities to different actors in the sector, Liu added. Wang Ceng, vice mayor of Guiyang, said he was eager to see green finance play a role in promoting green lifestyles and consumption. Currently, green finance in China is more linked to production, so the country should also improve green finance services that target the public and retail sectors, he said. He said this effort will help encourage efforts from all walks of life to “reform the previous development model which relies heavily on resource consumption and inefficient growth.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://global.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202107/14/WS60ee2599a310efa1bd661a1d.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos