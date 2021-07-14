Boris Johnson defended himself against foreign aid “billions of dollars from the abandonment of EU tariffs” | Politics | New





Tory MP George Freeman has shut down a BBC Newsnight investigation into the UK government’s foreign aid plan. Boris Johnson told Parliament on Tuesday that Britain would only come back spending 0.7% on aid once the economy recovers from the Covid pandemic. Mr Freeman defended the temporary reduction in official development assistance (ODA) spending, indicating areas in which the UK continues to help the government. the poorest in the world.

Mr Freeman told BBC Newsnight: “The UK is already committing much more and more to our ODA commitments. “So on peacekeeping 400 million per year not included in the ODA budget. “On diplomacy, we are the third largest network in the world. “On tariffs by reducing the European Union’s 40 percent tariffs on food from Africa, representing a commitment of one billion pounds per year in trade for the poorest nations.”

“On the WHO, we are increasing our spending by 30 percent,” he continued. “On Gavi, we have financed more than 1.3 billion vaccines exported internationally. “Of half a million Covax, we are the biggest donor. “This is all outside of ODA, honestly IIf I felt that we were becoming a small English party to withdraw from global challenges, I would not vote for it. READ MORE: “Don’t turn around! Boris urged to stand firm in the face of conservative revolt

He comes after Boris Johnson renewed the government’s commitment to increase international aid spending to 0.7% once the UK economy recovers from the pandemic. Speaking to members of the House of Commons on Tuesday, the prime minister said the reduction in the foreign aid budget would not be permanent but that any change would depend on two “life tests”. Mr Johnson was warned he would face a potentially humiliating defeat if he did not reverse his proposed cuts in foreign aid. Mr Johnson told Parliament: “I can assure any honorable member who wishes to advocate for help that he is, when it comes to me or any member of government, preaching to converts. . DO NOT MISS : The poor are still poor, the hungry are still hungry – foreign aid has failed [COMMENT]

We will act on this conviction by returning to 0.7% as soon as two vital tests have been satisfied. “First, the UK no longer borrows for running or daily expenses. “Second, this public debt, excluding the Bank of England, is declining as a percentage of GDP.” Boris Johnson’s Conservative government plans to “temporarily” reduce the share of national income devoted to international development after Chancellor Sunak launched an urgent debate on MPs on the issue.

