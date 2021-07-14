Turkish gangster claims AKP supporters secretly armed themselves after coup

Fugitive Turkish crime boss Sedat Peker dropped a new bombshell in his vendetta against Ankara, claiming weapons were secretly distributed to members of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) after the coup attempt July 2016 misfire. The allegations have fueled fears in some quarters about how far the country’s leaders could go to maintain their grip on power amid growing signs that their popular support is waning.

In a series of tweets Last week, Peker, a convicted gangster who enjoyed some favor with some AKP members but who was apparently ousted following power struggles within the government ranks, accused the Home Secretary Suleyman Soylu to coordinate the distribution of weapons, not registered in the state inventory, to government groups following the putsch, while he was still Minister of Labor. The gangster described in detail how a crate of AK-47 rifles was allegedly taken from Esenyurt, a suburb of Istanbul, to the Balat district in the ancient heart of the city in August 2016. He named the pair in the vehicle like Abdulsebur Soganli, head of the AKP youth section in Esenyurt, and Ahmet Onay, employee of the Ministry of the Interior. The weapons, he said, were handed over to Osman Tomakin, who is now the chairman of the AKP youth sections in Istanbul. Onay confirmed he was in the car that night, but said he stayed in the vehicle and did not know what cargo was handed over to Tomakin.

Beijing’s revelations once again shone the spotlight on allegations that weapons were distributed to government supporters after the putsch, which were accompanied by an increase in the number of missing weapons and a dramatic increase in personal armament in the country. Yet prosecutors remain silent on any judicial investigation into the gangster allegations.

Commenting on Beijing’s allegations, Mehmet Tum, a former lawmaker from the main opposition Republican People’s Party, who has frequently raised the issue in parliament, pointed to a staggering increase in the number of weapons lost or stolen from the Home Office as a result of the coup attempt. Citing reports from the ministry, he noted that the number of missing weapons rose to around 107,000 in 2017, up from around 14,000 in 2014. Such aterrible increase would have been the subject of an urgent investigation anywhere in the world. But was it studied in Turkey? No! he tweeted.

Tum also raised allegations that weapons belonging to the police or the military ended up in civilian hands during the chaotic night of the putsch as crowds took to the streets to confront the soldiers and claimed that such weapons were subsequently used in murders. At least one such incident was officially confirmed after a homicide suspect said in 2017 that he obtained the murder weapon, an MP5 submachine gun, when weapons were distributed outside the police headquarters in Ankara as the coup attempt was unfolding. The Ankara Governor’s Office confirmed that weapons had beenhastily distributedto police officers, without keeping track of who got what, but denied that civilians were among the recipients. The weapons were then recovered, he said, while acknowledging that an MP5 had disappeared.

Tum said he had submitted numerous parliamentary questions on the matter, but the Home Office had given obscure and evasive answers. Likewise, the AKP majority in parliament has blocked opposition proposals for parliamentary inquiries into the missing weapons, and the government continues to ignore the public outcry over Beijing’s allegations.

Many in Turkey have come to ask if certain pro-government groups are systematically armed, using public means. These fears were also fueled by threats made by AKP supporters. Last year, for example, Sevda Noyan, a pro-government figure, boasted on television that her family was well equipped, both materially and morally, to defend the government and could get rid of 50 people, adding that ‘she had a list on the ready, including the neighbors. Criminal complaints against Noyan led to his indictment of threats designed to instill fear and panic, but thethe case was dropped on the grounds of non-prosecution.

Adding gravity to the question is alegislative decree, published in December 2017 which grants judicial immunity to civilians involved in the crackdown on the attempted coup and terrorist acts of 15 July 2016, and any follow-up. The provision has been criticized for its open wording and has sparked widespread concern that it would embolden vigilante violence against any street protest that the government sees as a coup attempt.

Beijing’s allegations are the latest in its string of serious corruption allegations against AKP members and friends since early May. Reports are hard to dismiss, as he was more or less an AKP insider before fleeing Turkey in late 2019. In previous years. , he benefited from special police protection, organized rallies in support of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and made threats against the opposition with impunity.

The largely government-controlled judiciary and AKP-dominated parliament play the opossum, while opposition parties and critical media have little means to pressure Ankara to get to the heart of the accusation. Without an investigation, allegations of arming pro-AKP groups are likely to only deepen polarization and unrest in a country already threatened with a general governance crisis amid economic hardship, made worse by the COVID pandemic. 19, strong political tensions. between a repressive government and a struggling opposition; and increasingly visible power struggles between rival cliques within the state.