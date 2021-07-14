PM instructs Farogh to review voting reform law





ISLAMABAD:

The electoral reform bill that the PTI government recently introduced to the National Assembly was not drafted in consultation with the federal Minister of Law, Dr Farogh Naseem.

This emerged during a meeting that Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired to discuss objections to the bill raised by the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) and opposition parties. According to sources, it was revealed during the meeting that the federal Minister of Law had not been part of the consultations when drafting the bills.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who reportedly accepted some of the points raised by the ECP and opposition parties, then sent a letter to Dr Farogh Naseem to review the legislation with other legal experts. After the review, the government will make amendments to its own legislation.

Despite the opposition boycott of the session, the government succeeded on June 10 in passing 21 National Assembly bills, including two bills relating to voting reform.

These bills authorized voting in the Senate by open ballot; created seats reserved for women members of religious minorities and authorized the demarcation of constituencies on the basis of votes recorded instead of the population. They also granted the right to vote to dual nationality; authorized the use of technology in elections and authorized binationals to participate in the polls under certain conditions.

Opposing the bills, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said everyone wanted to give Pakistanis living abroad the right to vote, but for that the government should have put the opposition in trust. “If you talk to us, we will support you,” he said.

