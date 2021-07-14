Feasibility test for candidate ambassadors completed, results and considerations will be submitted to Jokowi





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Commission I of the DPR carried out the suitability test or Good and good test (FPT) against 33 candidates for the Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia, Wednesday (7/14/2021). Christina Aryani, House of Representatives Committee I member, said House of Representatives Committee I would then submit the FPT results and committee considerations to the DPR leadership for forwarding to President Joko Widodo. . “The next process, the direction of the Commission, I will provide the results” Good and good test as well as the review from the Commission to the head of the RPD-RI, to then be forwarded to the President of the Republic of Indonesia, ”Christina said in a written statement on Wednesday. Also read: Fadjroel Rachman in Rosan Roeslani undergoes FPT for candidate ambassadors today The Golkar Party politician said that, in accordance with the constitutional mandate, in terms of appointing ambassadors, the president pays attention to the RPD’s recommendations. “In addition, in article 189 of Law 13/2019 amending Law 17/2014 concerning the MPR, the DPR, the DPD and the DPRD (MD3), the aforementioned considerations were transmitted by the management of the DPR to president in secret, ”Christina said. . In the meantime, the decision of Commission I on the outcome of the FPT is determined in the form of three types of considerations, namely that Commission I is of the opinion that the candidate ambassador eligible for assignment depending on country / international placement organization; or Commission I is of the opinion that the candidate for the post of Ambassador is worthy of being appointed Ambassador with a record of transfer from the country / international organization of his placement; or Commission I is of the opinion that the candidate ambassador is not suitable for appointment as ambassador. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail Also Read: Ambassador Feasibility Test Held During Emergency PPKM, RPD Members: Nothing Forced “Fair and appropriate The (test) itself is closed so that the results and anything that emerges from our investigation cannot be disclosed, ”Christina said. He added that the three-day FPT was carried out with very strict health protocols in place, including mandatory daily PCR tests and limiting room capacity and meeting times.

