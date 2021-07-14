Prolonged negotiations will thwart the goal of debt relief (PM)





Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday called for joint global action to tackle the triple challenge posed by the coronavirus pandemic through a fair supply of vaccines, the reallocation of International Monetary Fund (IMF) quotas by income states raised to poor nations and the adaptation of climate finance.

In a virtual address to the United Nations High Level Political Forum (HLPF) on Sustainable Development, held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, Imran expressed his vision for facing the challenges of the Covid pandemic -19, the revival of economic activities and face the existential threat posed by climate change.

Imran stressed that “universal and affordable access to the Covid-19 vaccine is vital to defeating the virus and reviving global trade, investment and growth.” He added that the global economy will not fully recover until all countries are able to step up and increase investments.

In a wide-ranging speech, the Prime Minister suggested measures for an effective response to “build back better” after the pandemic. He stressed that the world must increase vaccine production, including in developing countries, and ensure its rapid distribution.

In order to enable developing countries to buy vaccines at fair prices, he emphasized relinquishing even temporary intellectual property rights, licensed vaccine production, full financing of the COVAX facility, grants and concessional loans.

“Adequate funding is important to mobilize developing countries in the face of the triple challenge of recovering from Covid, implementing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and achieving environmental goals,” he said. .

Imran pointed out that high-income countries have injected $ 17 trillion to boost their economies while developing countries need at least $ 4.3 trillion to recover from crises and implement the SDGs. “They have so far unfortunately obtained access to less than 5% of that amount,” he added.

Welcoming the agreement to create new IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) worth $ 650 billion, the Prime Minister endorsed the IMF Managing Director’s proposal to allow high-income countries to voluntarily reallocate a part of their unused quotas at the IMF, and stressed its urgent approval.

The Prime Minister expressed the hope that at least 150 billion dollars would be reallocated to finance sustainable development projects and programs in developing countries through the IMF, the World Bank and other banks and institutions of development.

“High-cost debt restructuring is another instrument to provide fiscal space and development finance to affected developing countries,” he said and stressed that any “common framework” for restructuring the debt should not involve protracted negotiations that could defeat the goal of relief.

Imran stressed the need to meet commitments made to provide concessional finance and grants to developing countries, including the 0.7% commitment of official development assistance (ODA) and the advanced IDA-20 window of $ 50 billion.

“Likewise, meeting the commitment made by developed countries to provide $ 100 billion per year in climate finance is vital, including for the success of COP-26. [the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference], in Glasgow ”, he underlined.

Imran mentioned that the accumulated climate finance commitment now stands at more than $ 1 trillion, adding that the amounts offered for development cooperation, including ODA, cannot be double counted. framework of the climate finance commitment.

He stressed that at least 50 percent of climate finance should be allocated to adaptation. “This would allow developing countries to implement their climate commitments in accordance with the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities,” he added.

He called on countries to focus in their national and international development strategies on target sectors, including recovery from Covid, human development, social protection, renewable energies, sustainable agriculture, climate change and digitization .

He urged the UN to engage in a multi-stakeholder dialogue to mobilize the $ 1 trillion investment required each year in sustainable infrastructure, in addition to attracting public and private investment through its SDG Investment Fair.

Imran said protectionist measures erected by some major economies in violation of WTO agreements must be repealed to prevent illicit funding flowing out of developing countries.

Endorsing the 14 recommendations of the Expert Panel on Financial Accountability, Transparency and Integrity (Facti), he welcomed the US proposal for a global minimum corporate tax to prevent profit shifting and l ‘tax evasion.

The HLPF is convened annually under the auspices of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (Ecosoc) – which is currently chaired by Ambassador Munir Akram of Pakistan. The forum discusses the policies that have been implemented so far to respond to the pandemic and its impacts.

