Biden appeals to former GOP Senator Jeff Flake to serve as US Ambassador to Turkey amid mounting tensions with Erdoan





President Joe biden named Jeff Flake be the U.S. Ambassador to turkey .

Turkey is a NATO ally, but Erdoan’s leadership style has strained US-Turkey relations. President Joe Biden on Tuesday appointed former Republican Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona as the United States’ ambassador to Turkey. If confirmed by the Senate for the post of ambassador, Flake would assume that role at a time when US-Turkish relations are at an all-time low. Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Washington’s leadership approach has strained the dynamic between Washington and Ankara in recent years.

Various foreign policy measures taken by Erdoan, such as targeting US-backed Kurdish forces in Syria and the purchase Russian missile defense system S-400, have exacerbated tensions. Biden and Erdoan have also traded beards from all over the world and have clashed on several occasions over major issues. During the 2020 campaign season, the Turkish government expressed his indignation after Biden called Erdoan an “autocrat.” More recently, Erdoan in March excoriated Biden for calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a “killer”. Erdoan said it was “really unacceptable, not something that can be swallowed”. by Biden formal recognition of the Armenian genocide in April also infuriated Erdoan, with Turkey claiming the move had created a “deep wound” in relations. That said, the United States sees Turkey as an important NATO ally, and Biden and his Turkish counterpart seemed to get along when they met face to face in Brussels last month for the first time since Biden’s inauguration. Biden said they had a “good” meeting. Publicity Navigating this strained relationship as America’s top diplomat in Ankara could prove to be a difficult task. Flake, who retired from the Senate in 2019, is one of the most prominent ambassadors proposed by Biden. “Given the strategic importance of the United States’ relationship with our longtime NATO ally, the Republic of Turkey, I am honored and touched by the confidence President Biden has placed in me with this appointment. of ambassador “, Flake said in a mean message Tuesday. “This is a crucial post at an important time for our two countries.” He added: “With this appointment, the Biden administration reaffirms the best tradition of American foreign policy and diplomacy: the partisan credo. Politics must stop at the water’s edge. US foreign policy can and should be bipartisan. “ Flake broke with the GOP during the 2020 election cycle and approved Biden on then-President Donald Trump. The Arizona Republican was among Trump’s most vocal critics in the Senate. He continued to criticize Trump after leaving Congress and in February condemned Republicans in the Senate who voted the acquittal the former president during his second impeachment trial for the fatal January 6 insurgency.

