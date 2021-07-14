7 romantic Bollywood movies with Imran Khan





When Imran Khan made his debut with Jaane Tu … Ya Jaane Na in 2008, we were convinced he was the dreamy chocolatier Bollywood had been waiting for. He has lived up to expectations by bringing us some of the cutest romantic films of the 2010s. Although he has played a number of unconventional roles like Delhi Belly and Matru Ki Bijli Ka Mandola, his romantic comedies have defined romance in the 2010s.

Oddly, in 2021, we don’t have anyone who gives off the same high school crush vibes. Imrans’ baby-face got him a lot of fans back then, who are still looking for an alternative since our crush decided to pull out of the industry.

Since we woke up with Imran fever today, here are his best romantic movies that instantly turned us into fans. Which one is your favorite and how much do you miss it on screen?

1. Jaane Tu..Ya Jaane Na

Her first film opposite Genelia DSouza had this inexplicable charm. It’s such a simple story of two best friends realizing they love each other – a script that has been used time and time again by Bollywood, but every 2000s kids know how invested they were in this movie. . The dialogues, the songs, the general atmosphere were impeccable. We were all waiting for our Rats.

Credit: Aamir Khan Productions

2. The simple brother Ki Dulhan

Not many people have watched this underrated romantic comedy, but it’s actually quite cute. It’s also arrived at Katrina Kaifs’ cute phase in Bollywood – bangs, headbands and all that jazz. The soundtrack to this movie is still a classic, I think. This movie has the ability to make you smile, we guarantee it!

Credit: Yash Raj Films

3. I hate love stories

This film starring Sonam Kapoor may have failed at the box office, but it really restored Imrans’ loverboy image. He’s been madly in love with Simran and does all those quaint quirky things that set expectations for women around the world.

Credit: Dharma Productions

4. Break Ke Baad

One of those alternate-ending movies, this movie too, didn’t quite hit the box office, but it had a lot of potential. It stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role and follows the story of childhood sweethearts, Abhay and Aaliya.

Credit: Kunal Kohli Productions

5. Katti Batti

With Kangana Ranaut in the role of Payal, Katti Batti is a love story that comes to a very tragic end. However, it has a high romance factor and you will end up falling in love with Madhav Maddy Kabra.

Credit: Emmay Entertainment

6. Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu

A free adaptation of Cameron Diaz and Ashton Kutchers What Happens In Vegas, this film stars Kareena Kapoor as Riana Braganza alongside Imrans Rahul Kapoor. It’s an entertaining watch for sure!

Credit: Dharma Productions

7. Gori Tere Pyaar Mein

A complicated love story starring Kareena, Shraddha Kapoor, and Imran, this love story also examines class division and privilege.

Credit: Dharma Productions

