Xi greets participants in preparations for CCP celebrations





Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, met on Tuesday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing with representatives of all those who participated in the preparations for the celebrations for the centenary of the CCP. Xi, also president of China and chairman of the Central Military Commission, expressed appreciation for their work and achievements, encouraging them to work hard to make new contributions. LI XUEREN / XINHUA

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, praised the great celebrations for the centenary of the Party’s founding and called for using the strong positive energy generated by the series of events to pool forces. for national rejuvenation. Xi, who is also the president of China and chairman of the Central Military Commission, met with representatives of the participants in the preparations for the celebrations on Tuesday, and expressed appreciation for their work and achievements. While chairing a recent meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Xi pointed out that the grandiose celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Party’s founding was a major decision taken by the CPC Central Committee to a strategic and global point of view, according to a press release released Tuesday. During the meeting, Xi called the celebrations a major political event for the Party and the state, saying the celebrations promoted unity, inspired people and lifted their spirits. Communist Party of China (CCP) and state leaders Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji and Han Zheng meet with representatives of all those who participated in the preparations for the CCP centenary celebrations in Beijing, July 13, 2021. [Photo/Xinhua]

As the preparations for the celebrations involved a large number of people as well as massive coordination efforts, Xi said the participants faithfully implemented the decisions and measures of the CPC Central Committee and worked effectively to make the celebrations great. Party occasion and a feast for the people. Xi called for harnessing the strong passion and positive energy to join forces and fully make China a modern socialist country. Efforts should be made to take advantage of the experience and wisdom of the Party’s century-old history to better understand and take advantage of laws governing historical development, Xi said. He stressed the importance of building a strong Party to ensure that it is, as always, the core of the leadership for the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics. Increased efforts should be made to present the history of the CCP to the world in order to effectively enhance the global influence of the Party and the state, Xi said. He called for summarizing the successful experiences of organizing celebratory activities. Xi also called for follow-up measures to consolidate the results of the celebrations and work hard to get the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25) off to a good start and achieve the second centenary goal of building a modern socialist country by 2049., when the People’s Republic of China celebrates its centenary. Speaking at Tuesday’s meeting with representatives of the participants in the preparations for the celebrations, Wang Huning, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, called for advancing the process. thematic campaign for learning the history of the Party.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202107/14/WS60ee135ba310efa1bd6619c1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos