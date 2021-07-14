Will Prashant Kishor enter Congress to face Narendra Modi in India?







Prashant Kishor has a formidable reputation as India’s top political and electoral strategist

Image Credit: PTI

In a huge political development in India, the country’s main opposition party, the Congress Party, called on 44-year-old senior political strategist Prashant Kishor to join the party and take an active role. The movement has the support of the three Gandhis Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka. PK, he has been universally called, has three days to make a decision, with the Gandhis throwing the ball firmly into his court. A four-hour meeting was held in New Delhi in the presence of the entire Gandhi family and the trusted assistant of Rahul Gandhis, KC Venugopal (general secretary of Congress, organization) and Harish Rawat (head of the Punjab Congress) . The presence of the three Gandhis (also known as the Congressional High Command) at the meeting is considered very significant politically. A transformation agent PK has been the X factor and transformative agent of many political parties and leaders in India. It all started with Narendra Modi in 2014. After this victory, Kishor fell out with Amit Shah and went out to advise Congress. While he helped Amarinder Singh win the Punjab, the PK’s campaign for Uttar Pradesh (UP), where Congress allied with Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi party, was a failure. PK has campaigned for major political nations like Mamata Banerjee, who has just become for the third time Chief Minister of West Bengal, MK Stalin (Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu) and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Chief Minister of the ‘Andhra Pradesh) among others. Recently, he had several meetings with Sharad Pawar (Supremo of the Nationalist Congress Party), which sparked a political buzz. Political circles are bubbling If PK joins Congress, he will bring his unprecedented access to the party for a rapprochement of the opposition against the ruling Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party. The political strategist ace has Banerjee and Pawar, two of India’s most astute political leaders, in office. Sources said Gulf News that PK wants organizational changes in Congress, starting with block level elections. A nine-member committee comprising leading domain experts such as Raghuram Rajan, former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) (currently Katherine Dusak Miller Distinguished Service Professor of Finance at the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago ) will be formed to advise the President of the Congress. . Will he do it, right? After Banerjee’s victory in West Bengal, PK had said he was leaving the council space for something that turned him on more. An ambitious man, PK had previously joined Janata Dal (United) in Bihar and was seen as the heir to Nitish Kumars. However, they then fell out and Kumar sacked him in January 2020. PK will have a lot to do if he says yes to the Congressional offer as two big elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab approach, where he and Priyanka Gandhi are expected to take the mantle and run the show. So will he do it or not? The offer has been made. At PK. Swati Chaturvedi Swati Chaturvedi Swati Chaturvedi is an award-winning journalist and author of “I Am a Troll: Inside the Secret World of the BJP’s Digital Army”.

