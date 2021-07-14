China: religious freedom is dying under the communist regime

Monks attend a celebration of the birthday of Buddhist goddess Guanyin at Nanshan Temple in Sanya, Hainan province, China in 2017. (Stringer / Reuters)



The government is forcing churches and mosques to glorify the Communist Party above all else.

Aagainst Amid pandemic restrictions and allegations of genocide in Xinjiang, the year 2020 saw members of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) vigorously prepare the population to participate in the party’s centenary celebrations. To project the image of a unified China, government authorities pressured religious leaders across the country to evangelize the glories of the CCP’s ideology and way of life. Churches were asked to display banners with slogans of political ideology, to perform the national anthem before singing Christian hymns, and in general to demonstrate their loyalty to the CCP first and foremost, and only secondarily to it. ‘church.

This process is a snapshot of how religious freedom is dying in China, with authorities subordinating inner faith in God to ostentatious public displays of faith in the party. The CCP has issued rules covering all aspects of religious life, from forming groups to daily activities involving worship and prayer, all of which must be approved by the Communist government. For example, on February 18, 2020, the Religious Affairs Bureau in Shenyang, Liaoning Province issued a notice to religious groups in the region specifically stressing the need to uphold Xi Jinping’s policies. On April 14, 2020, the Tri-Autonomous Patriotic Movement (TSPM) affiliated with Protestants in Fujian Province responded to pressure by calling for the installation of posters promoting fundamental socialist values ​​in all places of worship. Members of the clergy have been ordered to implant these values ​​in the minds of believers through sermons and Sunday worship services, in order to instill devotion to the principles of the CCP in their daily lives. If the CCP encounters any form of resistance or refusal to help disseminate government propaganda, local authorities threaten to shut down churches. The fear is so great that in a press release on October 1, 2020, the anniversary of the People’s Republic of China, Wang Qingwen, senior pastor of Jinghe New Town, Shaanxi Province,called on six Christian churches to adhere to the CCP’s patriotic teachings and promote the sinization of Christianity.

And it’s not just Christians. This phenomenon of constant indoctrination and blatant submission to Communist norms is spreading in all religious groups. In Kaifeng, Henan Province, there are about 100 practicing Jews among 1,000 people of Jewish descent. Since they do not have access to Torah, they often use Christian Bibles, which are also limited and controlled in China. Given the clear stance of governments on those who do not abide by the CCP’s rules, they are constantly worried about being banned from forced labor and physical hardship.

On May 29, 2020, the Hainan Buddhist Association went one step further and held a training session for Buddhist monks from across the province, teaching them how to implement religious sinization, adopt Xi Jinping’s lectures, and include them. religious regulations of the CCP in their daily life. Likewise, between August 10 and 16, 2020, the Gansu Province United Front Department of Labor (UFWD) organized the first training cycle for the main Islamic religious of Gansu Province and the directors of the committees of Gansu. management of the temples of the Lanzhou Islamic Institute. UFWD said the training was aimed at sinicizing Islam and promoting the principles of the CCP, Xi Jinpings reflected on socialism, Chinese characteristics of a new era, and political history, culture and the legacy of the CCP through the prism of patriotism. education. According to the state corporation China National Daily News In a report dated October 13, 2020, the Islamic Association of Hubei Province even published an overview of the implementation of the five-year plan for Hubei province by adhering to the sinization of Islam in China between 2018 and 2022, which included strengthening Xi Jinping’s political identity, propagating his works, emphasizing his regulations on religious affairs, and guiding imams to interpret scriptures according to traditional Chinese culture and the party’s core values.

As this process of expanding the reach of CCPs has continued for over a year, on November 1, 2020, China began its seventh national census. As part of the data collection, China has not hesitated to snoop on its own citizens and extract unauthorized information. Enumerators were tasked with recording religious materials and symbols in each household to verify whether the house was being used as a private religious place or as a place for groups to gather. Residents have been warned to stop organizing gatherings of any kind. In Yantai City, Shandong Province, local police even asked enumerators to report household items with pictures if they were associated with the Falun Gong Buddhist movement. In Heze City, Shandong Province, police ordered enumerators to report anyone who refused to enter their home, which could indicate they were being used to host religious gatherings.

In addition, China closely monitors not only minority religious groups, but foreigners as well. Churches frequented by foreigners come under scrutiny through passport checks, registration and preventing Chinese citizens from attending such services. The Hainan Province Public Security Bureau has offered rewards of up to $ 15,300 for tips to foreigners who have engaged in religious activities without permission. Authorities have even installed surveillance cameras in classrooms to monitor religious education. Chinese online censors delete words Christ, Jesus, Christianity, and Bible social media posts, replacing them with abbreviations. In many cases, Christians themselves substitute for these words in the text in order to avoid online censors.

Chinese authorities also continue to restrict the printing and distribution of the Bible, Quran, and other religious texts, essentially anything that is not a CCP document. According to government-affiliated media Meipian.com, law enforcement is responsible for inspecting publishing locations, farmers’ markets, and urban and rural hubs for illegal religious publications and training courses. Some employers, at the request of local authorities, have even gone so far as to terminate the employment of religious minorities such as Falun Gong practitioners, citing their current or previous religious affiliations as the reason for the dismissal.

Sometimes the CCP goes beyond the restrictions on religion to outright ban. Party members and those belonging to the armed forces are required to be atheists and are not allowed to follow or express religious beliefs or practices. The country’s national law, in fact, prohibits organizations and minors from participating in most religious activities or education. Cases of death in custody, torture, physical abuse, arrest, detention, sentencing, and forced indoctrination under CCP ideology are not uncommon in China. In addition, in accordance with the 20192024 sinicization campaign, members of the clergy of all religions have been mandated to attend political indoctrination exercises organized by the CCP, and their religious services will be strictly monitored, any interference or unwelcome outreach of. the share of any group being taken seriously enough. As a result, in September 2020, the vice president of UFWD and the director general of the State Administration for Religious Affairs declared that foreign influence and control had been completely eliminated from Christianity in China.

This type of sinization was already in sight between January and June 2020, when the authorities closed religious places, in particular those belonging to the Islamic, Christian, Buddhist and Taoist faiths, under the pretext of COVID restrictions. Likewise, many public displays of religious symbols were also destroyed all over China.

Despite these periodic confrontations, Chinese efforts to sinicize different religious groups are not discouraged and continue as part of a system-wide effort to make the CCP and its value system ubiquitous in the lives of every citizen. Article 5 of the New CPC Policies emphasizes the adherence of religious organizations to the leadership of the CCP and its constitution, laws, regulations, ordinances, policies and vision of socialism. These new rules also affirm the need for religious organizations to spread the CCP’s narrative and support its pursuit of total socialism with respect for Chinese characteristics.

The Chinese remain free to privately believe whatever they wish, but they can only preach and worship publicly as dictated by the CCP. As Chinese religious citizens struggle to focus on moral living, after 100 years, the CCP’s only goals remain domination, control, self-perpetuation, and self-glorification.